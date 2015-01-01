पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डकैती:जैकेट कारोबारी के घर डकैती डालने पहुंचे बदमाश, पुलिस के गश्ती दल पर गुलेलों से हमला कर भागे

बदरवास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बदरवास में जैन कॉलोनी का मामला, बदमाशों की संख्या 12 से 14 रही थी

जैन कॉलोनी बदरवास में जैकेट कारोबारी के घर अज्ञात नकाबपोश बदमाश डकैती डालने पहुंच गए। घर में घुसने का भरपूर प्रयास किया, लेकिन इसी बीच पुलिस थाने के दो नगर सैनिक व सिपाही रात्रि गश्त करते हुए पहुंच गए गश्ती दल को देखकर बदमाशों ने गुलेल से हमला कर दिया। जिसमें गश्ती दल के तीनों लोगों को हल्की फुल्की चोट आई है। सुखद पहलू यह है कि डकैती की वारदात होने से बच गई। बदमाशों की संख्या 12 से 14 बताई जा रही है।

जैन कॉलोनी में मनोज अग्रवाल का मकान है जिसमें उनका जैकेट कारखाना भी संचालित है। आधी रात को अज्ञात नकाबपोश बदमाश जैन कॉलोनी में पहुंचे और घर में प्रवेश करने की जुगत करते देखे गए। यहां लगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा तोड़ दिया। इसके बार मकान के रिजौदी वाले रास्ते वाले गेट की तरफ पहुंचे। यहां लगा सीसीटीवी का रुख आसपास की तरफ कर दिया। कहीं से चेरी बल्ली उठाकर घर में प्रवेश करना चाहा, लेकिन नाकाम रहे।

एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस थाने का गश्ती दल आ पहुंचा और बदमाशों ने गुलेल से हमला कर दिया। जिसमें होमगार्ड सैनिक मनीष परिहार, अंकेश और सिपाही महेश पटेलिया घायल हो गए। फोन पर सूचना मिलते ही थाना प्रभारी उमेश उपाध्यक्ष भी अन्य दल बल के साथ पहुंच गए, लेकिन बदमाश खेतों से होकर भाग निकले। इस मामले में एसडीओपी कोलारस अमरनाथ वर्मा ने कहा कि बदमाशों की पहचान के लिए छानबीन करा रहे हैं।

सीसीटीवी में दिखे बदमाश
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में बदमाश रात 1:45 बजे आते दिखाई दिए हैं। आखिरी बार 2:15 बजे तक घर में घुसने का प्रयास करते देखे गए। इसी बीच पुलिस गश्ती दल टहलते हुए जैन कॉलोनी में आ पहुंचा है। यदि दोनों नगर सैनिक व सिपाही ने साहस दिखाया तो बदमाशों को भागने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें