पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:2 दुकानों से नकली केस्ट्रॉल कंपनी के 2 दर्जन ऑइल डिब्बे बरामद

बानमोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केस्ट्रॉल कंपनी के नाम पर नकली इंजन ऑइल बेचने वाले 2 दुकानदारों के यहां कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस टीम के साथ छापेमार कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान दोनों दुकानदारों से दो दर्जन से अधिक इंजन ऑइल के डिब्बे बरामद किए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार इंजन ऑइल बनाने वाली कंपनी केस्ट्रॉल को लंबे समय से शिकायत मिल रही थी कि बानमोर कस्बे में कंपनी के मार्का के नाम पर नकली ऑइल बेचा जा रहा है।

गुरुवार को कंपनी की ओर से आए ऑपरेशन मैनेजर हितेंद्र शर्मा, सुभाष शर्मा व सतीशचंद्र शर्मा ने इसकी शिकायत बानमोर थाने में की। कंपनी के अधिकारी सीधे हाईवे पर एसबीआई के पास स्थित सोलंकी ऑटो पार्ट्स पर पहुचे, यहां केस्ट्रॉल कंपनी के इंजन ऑइल के डिब्बे रखे हुए थे, जांच-पड़ताल में यह इंजन ऑइल नकली निकला। इसी प्रकार दूसरी कार्रवाई नगर परिषद के पास स्थित जय मां दुर्गे ऑटो पार्ट्स पर की गई।

यहां भी केस्ट्रोल कंपनी के छह से अधिक इंजन ऑइल से भरे डिब्बे मिले, जांच में यह ऑइल भी निकली निकला। कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने नकली इंजन ऑइल के डिब्बे जब्त कर दोनों दुकानदारों के विरुद्ध बानमोर थाने में कॉपीराइट एक्ट के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमल्टीनेशनल कंपनी की नौकरी छोड़, गांव में नींबू की खेती शुरू की, सालाना 6 लाख रु हो रही है कमाई - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें