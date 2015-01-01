पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसई पुलिस की कार्रवाई:साधु का वेष रखकर गुजरात में रह रहा था तीन हजार का इनामी, घर लौटते ही पकड़ा

बसई4 घंटे पहले
  • मारपीट के मामले में केस दर्ज है आरोपी पर

बसई पुलिस ने तीन साल से फरार चल रहे तीन हजार के स्थाई वारंटी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया इनामी आरोपी एक मारपीट की घटना में न्यायालय में पेश किए जाने के बाद लापता हो गया था। न्यायालय ने आरोपी को स्थाई वारंटी घोषित किया था। तीन साल से आरोपी गुजरात में मंदिरों पर साधु के वेषभूषा में घूमता फिर रहा था। मंगलवार को घर आते ही दबोच लिया गया।

बसई थाना प्रभारी रामसेवक शर्मा ने बताया कि ग्राम बागपुरा निवासी खुमान सिंह पुत्र गणपत आदिवासी पर वर्ष 2013 में मारपीट का प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ था। तब आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया गया था। आरोपी जमानत पर छूटकर फरार हो गया और लगातार गैर हाजिर रहने से न्यायालय द्वारा आरोपी को स्थाई वारंटी घोषित किया गया।

एसपी कार्यालय द्वारा आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी पर तीन हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया गया था। फरार आरोपी गुजरात में मंदिरों पर घूमता था। मंगलवार को घर आ रहा था तभी पुलिस ने आरोपी को रास्ते में ही धर लिया। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने में एएसआई अशोक शर्मा, नीरज शर्मा, सुरेंद्र शर्मा, लक्ष्मी नारायण मिश्रा भी शामिल रहे।

