कार्रवाई:दो माह से नहीं मिला तो कर्मियों ने नप दफ्तर पर जड़ा ताला

बैराड़4 घंटे पहले
  • सफाईकर्मियों ने एक घंटा गेट के बाहर बैठकर दिया धरना, सीएमओ के आश्वासन पर लौटे

बैराड़ नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी बुधवार को दोपहर 2 बजे के लगभग दो माह से वेतन नहीं मिलने के चलते नगर परिषद कार्यालय के प्रवेश द्वार पर ताला डालकर धरने पर बैठ गए। उनकी मांग थी कि हमें दो माह से वेतन नहीं दिया गया है, जबकि हम से काम प्रतिदिन लिया जा रहा है।

इतना ही नहीं बिना वेतन के हम त्योहार कैसे मनाएंगे। इससे आक्रोशित सफाई कर्मचारियों ने गेट पर बैठकर वेतन दो के नारेबाजी की। कार्यालय में ताला डालने की सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे नगर परिषद सीएमओ मधुसूदन श्रीवास्तव ने उन्हें जल्द ही पहले वेतन देने का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद सफाई कर्मचारियों ने अपना धरना प्रदर्शन बंद कर दिया। साथ ही कहा कि यदि हमें त्योहार से पहले वेतन नहीं दिया तो आगे अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल करेंगे।

दो दिन पहले मिला है चार्ज
^मुझे चुनाव से दो दिन पहले ही चार्ज दिया गय है, मैं चुनाव में व्यस्त था। अब मैं कागज तैयार कराकर दिवाली से पहले पिछले माह का वेतन दे दृंगा।
मधुसूदन श्रीवास्वत, सीएमओ

