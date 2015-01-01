पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:प्रशासन की उपेक्षा से खंडहर हो रहा है नगर का एकमात्र विश्राम गृह

बैराड़3 घंटे पहले
नगर का एकमात्र विश्राम गृह काफी समय से प्रशासनिक उपेक्षा के चलते अपनी दुर्दशा पर आंसू बहा रहा है। नगर में तालाब के पास सिंचाई कॉलोनी में पहाड़ी पर स्थित जल संसाधन विभाग का एकमात्र विश्रामगृह कभी अपनी प्राकृतिक सुंदरता के चलते दर्शनीय स्थानों में शुमार किया जाता था। पहाड़ी पर स्थित विश्रामगृह को प्राकृतिक सुंदरता देने के लिए विश्राम गृह के प्रांगण में विभिन्न प्रजातियों के फूलों के पौधे यहां लगाए गए थे।

वही विश्राम गृह की देख रेख के लिए चौकीदार की भी नियुक्ति की गई थी लेकिन धीरे-धीरे जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने विश्राम गृह के रख रखाव पर ध्यान देना बंद कर दिया। जिसके चलते काफी मेहनत से लगाया गया फूलों का बागीचा उजड़ गया। वहीं समय पर इमारत की मरम्मत नहीं करने के कारण विश्राम गृह की इमारत खंडहर में तब्दील होती जा रही है।

विश्राम ग्रह के रखरखाव और मरम्मत के लिए आने वाले रुपए का उपयोग यहां विभागीय अधिकारियों द्वारा कागजों में ही किया जा रहा है। विभागीय अफसरों की अनदेखी का परिणाम है कि विश्राम ग्रह की मरम्मत न कराए जाने से यह खंडहर होता जा रहा है। यहां शाम ढलते ही असामाजिक तत्वों ने अपना अड्डा बना लिया है। जहां कभी फूलों का बागीचा हुआ करता था। उसका स्थान कटीली झाड़ियों ने ले लिया है। वर्तमान में आस पास रहने वाले लोग सुबह शाम इस स्थान का उपयोग शौचालय के रूप में कर रहे हैं।

जल संसाधन विभाग के अफसरों की उदासीनता के चलते न केवल यह रेस्ट हाउस अपने मूल स्वरूप को खो चुका है। बल्कि यहां की सुंदरता का समूल नाश हो चुका है यहां कोई चौकीदार मौजूद ना होने से असामाजिक तत्वों के साथ-साथ भू-माफियाओं ने भी अपना कब्जा जमाना शुरू कर दिया है। इस तरफ ना तो विभाग और ना ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का ध्यान है।

मेरे पर नहीं है विश्राम गृह
विश्राम गृह पहले मेरे पर था, अब मेरे अंडर में नहीं है, इसलिए आप निबोरिया जी से बात करें।
आनंद जैन, सब इंजीनियर सिंचाई विभाग

