खबर का असर:आनन फानन में पहुंचाए 10 पलंग, स्टाफ को नोटिस

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
प्रसूति वार्ड में डलवाए गए पलंग।
  • जिला अस्पताल के प्रसूति वार्ड में जच्चा- बच्चा को जमीन पर लिटाए जाने के मामले में चेते अफसर

जिला अस्पताल के प्रसूति वार्ड में सर्दी के मौसम में जच्चा- बच्चा को पलंग के बजाए जमीन पर लिटाए जाने के मामले को अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा गंभीरता से लेते हुए जहां एक ओर 10 पलंग अलग से डलवाने की व्यवस्था कराई है वहीं दूसरी ओर दो स्टॉफ नर्स सहित पांच कर्मचारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए हैं।

यहां बता दें सोमवार को प्रसव के बाद कुछ महिलाओं को पलंग उपलब्ध न होने की स्थिति में जमीन पर लिटा दिया गया था। इसको दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा मंगलवार को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया गया। इसके बाद जिला अस्पताल सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल गाेयल द्वारा प्रसूति वार्ड में 10 अतिरिक्त पलंग की व्यवस्था कराई गई है।

जबकि स्टॉफ नर्स भारती बाकले, मोनिका ठाकुर, आया सावित्री बाई, शांति बाई, सफाई कर्मचारी सावित्री बाई को कारण बताओे नोटिस जारी किए हैं। अस्पताल के स्टाफ से पूछा गया है जब अस्पताल में पर्याप्त संख्या में गद्दे और कंबल हैं, इसके बावजूद प्रसूताओं को क्यों नहीं दिए गए।

नोटिस में पूछा गया कंबल और गद्दे पर्याप्त फिर क्यों प्रसूताओं को नहीं दिए गए

सिविल सर्जन से प्रसूति वार्ड की कर्मचारियों को दिए कारण बताओ नोटिस में कहा है कि वार्ड में पर्याप्त संख्या में कंबल और गद्दे रखे हुए हैं इसके बाद भी प्रसव के बाद महिलाओं को वह क्यों उपलब्ध नहीं कराए गए। इन सभी से 24 घंटे में जवाब प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कहा गया है। जवाब समुचित नहीं मिलने पर स्टाफ पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

