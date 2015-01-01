पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Bhind
  • 10 Thousand People Who Have Been Suffering From Waterlogging For 4 Years, The Ward Dweller Said Now The Only Option Is Assessment

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:4 साल से जलभराव से जूझ रहे 10 हजार लोग वार्डवासी बोले- अब तो आंदाेलन ही विकल्प

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भूरा मठी रोड पर भरे पानी में से गुजरते वाहन।
  • भूरा मठी रोड पर लंबे समय से जलभराव होने से सीसी रोड भी हो गई जर्जर, अफसरों को चिंता नहीं

वर्षाकाल में तो कई जगह सड़क पर जलभराव के हालात बनते हैं लेकिन शहर में भूरा मठी रोड पर 4 साल से जलभराव की समस्या बनी हुई है। यह रास्ता बस स्टैंड की ओर से कलेक्ट्रेट की ओर आने- जाने वालों के लिए शार्टकट का है। इस रोड की खस्ताहालत के चलते कई लोगों ने इस पर आवागमन भी बंद कर दिया है फिर से इस रोड से प्रतिदिन 10 हजार से अधिक लोग आवाजाही कर रहे हैं। रोड को खस्ताहालत से उबारने के लिए लोग लंबे समय से इसके दुरुस्त कराने की मांग करते आ रहे हैं पर हालात दिनोंदिन खराब होते जा रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें इस रोड दर्जन भर छोटे-बड़े शिक्षण संस्थान भी हैं। हालांकि कोविड- 19 संक्रमण काल में यह बंद हैं पर जल्दी ही शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। इनमें आवागमन करने वाले पिछले सालों में जलभराव की समस्या का सामना करते रहे हैं। अब जब फिर शिक्षण संस्थान खुलने की बारी आ गई तब लोगाें को पहले जैसी परेशानी का सामना करने को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। एक फर्लांग रोड इतनी अधिक खराब है कि इसमें गहरे- गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। इसके बगल भी गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। इस कारण कार, जीप, ऑटो आदि की क्रॉसिंग के समय इनके दुर्घटना ग्रस्त होने की आशंका रहने लगी है। बाइक सवार तो उलट- पलट हो रहे हैं। पैदल आवागमन करने वालों से इस रोड आना जान ही बंद कर दिया है।

मुख्य रोड है फिर भी लंबे समय से दलदल बनी: लोगों का कहना है कि भूरा मठी रोड वार्ड की मुख्य सड़क है। इस रोड से लोग विक्रमपुरा, बस स्टैंड, लहार रोड, गौरी सरोवर पर हर रोज आना-जाना होता है। लेकिन जलभराव के कारण उनको भी काफी परेशानी हो रही है। सबसे अहम बात यह है कि पानी भरे होने से रोड जर्जर हो चुकी है। स्थिति यह है कि रोड पर गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। लेकिन पानी भरा होने से वे लोगों को दिखाई नहीं देते हैं। जिससे आए दिन बाइक सवारों उन गड्ढों में गिरकर घायल भी हो रहे हैं। वहीं रोड पर प्रकाश व्यवस्था नहीं होने से रात के समय राहगीरों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी होती है।

अब करेंगे आंदोलन
वार्ड क्रमांक 11 के सावित्री नगर निवासी सर्वेश शाक्य, दाताराम, इंदल सिंह, नाथू सिंह, रमेश ठेकेदार, समोद वर्मा, पवन दीक्षित, नबाव उद्दीन आदि ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि लंबे अंतराल से चल रही समस्या के समाधान की अब तक सुध नहीं ली गई है। जलभराव से जहां आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर जलभराव होने से संक्रामक बीमारियां फैलाने वाले मच्छर और कीट पतंगे पनप रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि प्रशासन और नगर पालिका के अमले से कई बार समस्या का समाधान कराने के बाद भी अब तक इसका समाधान नहीं कराया गया है।

जल्दी ही होगा समाधान
भूरा मठी रोड की खस्ताहालत से लोगों को जल्दी ही राहत मिलेगी। इस रोड पर दोनों और सीसी रोड का निर्माण कराया जाना है। इसके लिए ठेकेदार को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नप

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें