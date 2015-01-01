पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी में पानी की किल्लत:गायत्री नगर, डाक बंगला और किला क्षेत्र में पानी की किल्लत से जूझ रहे 15 हजार लोग

भिंड2 दिन पहले
गायत्री नगर मे पंप हाउस की मोटर निकालते कर्मचारी।
  • शहर के 3 प्रमुख इलाकों में मोटर खराब होने से सप्लाई ठप

शहर के तीन इलाकों में पेयजल आपूर्ति पंप में गड़बड़ी आने से तकरीबन 15000 की आबादी के लिए पानी संकट हो गया है। गायत्री नगर, डाक बंगला एवं किला क्षेत्र में पेयजल आपूर्ति करने वाले संयंत्रों में तकनीकी खराबी आने से लोगों को सर्द मौसम में भी इधर-उधर से पानी ढोने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। जानकारी हाेने के बाद भी नगर पालिका के अधिकारी इस समस्या को दूर करने के लिए गंभीरता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं।

गायत्री नगर के पेयजल आपूर्ति संयंत्र की मोटर पांच दिन पहले खराब हुई थी, तभी से गायत्री नगर, गीता भवन गली, हलवाई खाना व सतमास मोहल्ला सहित आसपास के इलाके के लोग पानी के लिए परेशानी का सामना कर रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि अभी तक मोटर ही नहीं निकाली गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि मोटर बोर में फंस गई है इसलिए निकल नहीं रही है। ऐसे में यह नहीं कहा जा सकता कि इस पंप हाउस से जुड़े इलाकों में पेयजल संकट का समाधान होने में कितने दिन और लगेंगे। हालात यह हैं कि लोगों को पेयजल के लिए इधर- उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है।

डाक बंगला पंप की मोटर दो दिन से फुंकी, पांच हजार लोग त्रस्त
शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक एक में डाक बंगला प्रांगण के पेयजल संयंत्र की मोटर दो दिन पहले फुंक गई है। इसके चलते आसपास के इलाके में पानी की आपूर्ति ठप पड़ गई है। इन इलाकों के पांच हजार लोगों को पानी के लिए इधर उधर भटकना पड़ रहा है। लोगों का कहना है कि महती जरूरत के पानी की आपूर्ति दिन में एक समय न हो तो परेशानी होने लगती है यहां तो दो दिन से समस्या झेल रहे हैं।

किला गेट पंप हाउस की मोटर भी हुई खराब, नपा अफसरों से की शिकायत
किला गेट पर बने पंप हाउस की मोटर में भी दो दिन से गड़बड़ी आ गई है। इस वजह से पुरानी बस्ती, माधव गंज हाट, वनखंडेश्वर रोड, गौरी का किनारा, किले के पीछे सहित अन्य कई इलाकों में पानी की आपूर्ति बाधित हो गई है। इसको लेकर नागरिकों द्वारा नपा के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को अवगत कराते हुए जल्दी से जल्दी मोटर में आई गड़बड़ी दूर कराने की मांग की है।

लोगों ने कहा- अनदेखी से आती है गड़बड़ी
डांक बंगला अटेर रोड निवासी राहुल शर्मा का कहना है कि दो दिन से पंप की मोटर फुंकी होने के कारण लोगों को पानी भरने के लिए दूर-दूर तक जाना पड़ रहा है। जबकि गायत्री नगर निवासी रमेश सिंह ने कहा कि पांच दिन से पानी की मोटर को कम होने के लोग हैरान हो गए हैं। यह समस्या पंप हाउस की देखरेख की कमी की बजह से उपजती है। पुरानी बस्ती निवासी कौशलेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि बार बार मोटर में खराबी लापरवाही के कारण आती है। इस समस्या जल्दी से जल्दी निदान नहीं कराया तो आंदोलन करेंगे।

जल्द से जल्द कराया जा रहा समस्या का समाधान
शहर के जिन इलाकों में पानी आपूर्ति के संयंत्रों में गड़बड़ी आई है, उन्हें जल्दी से जल्दी दुरुस्त कराया जा रहा है। एक-दो दिन में इस समस्या का समाधान करा दिया जाएगा।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, भिंड

