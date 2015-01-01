पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठगों का गिरोह सक्रिय:2 महीने में 35 बैंक खातों से 20 लाख रुपए चोरी, अब फर्जी कियोस्क एजेंट बनकर भी कर रहे ठगी

भिंड31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कियोस्क सेंटर संचालकों की बैठक लेते एसपी।
  • किसान, मजदूर, पेंशनर्स और महिलाओं को बना रहा शिकार, अब कार्रवाई की तैयारी

जिले में बैंक खातों से धोखाधड़ी कर पैसे निकालने वाले ठगों का गिरोह सक्रिय है। पिछले दो महीने में 35 लोगों के खातों से ठग 20 लाख से अधिक रुपए निकाल चुके हैं। यह वे मामले हैं जिनकी शिकायतें पुलिस तक आई हैं। इनके अलावा तमाम लोग ऐसे भी हैं जिन्हें अपने खाते से पैसे गायब होने की जानकारी ही नहीं है या वे पुलिस तक शिकायत करने नहीं आए हैं। यह ठग फर्जी कियोस्क एजेंट बनकर गरीब, किसान, मजदूर और पेंशनर्स को बड़ी चालाकी से अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब भिंड पुलिस ने इन ठगों पर शिकंजा कसने की तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज कुमार सिंह ने एक विशेष टीम बनाई है, जिसका मुखिया डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह को बनाया गया है। उनके साथ इस टीम में सायबर एक्सपर्ट को भी शामिल किया गया है।

दरअसल जिले में एटीएम कार्ड बदलकर खातों से पैसे निकालने के बाद ठगों ने अब दूसरा तरीका इजाद किया है। इसके तहत अब ठग फर्जी कियोस्क एजेंट बनकर लोगों के खातों से पैसे उड़ा रहे हैं। लोगों को इस बात की भनक तब लगती है जब वे बैंक में अपनी पासबुक की एंट्री कराने जाते हैं लेकिन तब तक यह ठग उनकी पहुंच से काफी दूर होते हैं।

तीन उदाहरण... जो बताते हैं कि किस तरह आपके खातों से निकाले जा रहे पैसे
1. अकोड़ा के अभिनय सिंह भदौरिया के बैंक खाते से 19 सितंबर से 24 सितंबर तक पांच दिनों में हर रोज 10-10 हजार रुपए के मान से कुल 50 हजार रुपए निकाले गए। जबकि वे किसी एटीएम बूथ, कियोस्क और बैंक में पैसे का लेनदेन करने नहीं गए। जब उन्हें खाते से पैसे गायब होने की जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने बैंक में संपर्क किया। वहां पता चला कि आधार कार्ड के माध्यम से पैसे निकाले गए हैं।
2. मिहोना के वार्ड क्रमांक 12 निवासी सुगर सिंह का एसबीआई की मिहोना ब्रांच में खाता है। वे अपने खाते से फोन-पे चलाते हैं। अगस्त महीने में उनके मोबाइल पर 7099236910 से कॉल के बाद वाट्सएप मैसेज आया, जिसे खोलते ही स्कैन का ऑप्शन आया। साथ ही मोबाइल हैक हो गया। कुछ देर बाद उनके खाते से 57 हजार रुपए 9 किश्तों में निकल गए।
3. शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 7 गांधी नगर निवासी फूलारानी 23 अक्टूबर को एटीएम बूथ से पैसे निकालने गई थी। तभी उनके पास खड़े एक लड़के ने उनका एटीएम कार्ड बदल दिया। साथ ही उनके खाते से 26 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। इसमें 18 हजार रुपए परेड चौराहा के एटीएम बूथ और 7 हजार रुपए सुल्तान सिंह नरवरिया पेट्रोल पंप ट्रांजेक्शन कर निकाले गए।

इन 10 तरीकों से की जाती है आपके साथ ठगी

  • अधिकारी बनकर फोन और झांसे में लेकर हो रही ठगी।
  • फोन पर एटीएम ब्लॉक का झांसा देकर ठगी की जाती है।
  • नया क्रेडिट कार्ड बनाने का झांसा देकर ठग फोन करते हैं।
  • कॉल कर आधार कार्ड लिंक कराने का झांसा देते हैं।
  • डेबिट कार्ड का क्लोन बनाकर ठगी।
  • मैग्नेटिक मशीन से भी कार्ड का डेटा हैक किया जाता है।
  • फर्जी लिंक सोशल मीडिया पर या मेल पर भेजकर डेटा हैक कर लेते हैं।
  • मोबाइल और सोशल मीडिया पर लिंक भेजकर मोबाइल हैक कर खातों से पैसे निकालते हैं।
  • फर्जी कियोस्क एजेंट बनकर घर पर पैसे निकालने की सुविधा देने के नाम से ठगी करते हैं।
  • थंब मशीन पर आपके अंगूठे का क्लोन बनाकर आपके खाते पैसे निकालते हैं।

कियोस्क सेंटर संचालकों से जानी ट्रांजेक्शन की बारीकियां
एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने सोमवार को कियोस्क संचालकों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने कियोस्क संचालकों से बैंक खातों से पैसे निकाले जाने की बारीकियां जानी। कियोस्क संचालकों ने बताया कि देश में कई ऐसी कंपनियां संचालित हैं जो 500 से एक हजार रुपए में अपनी फ्रेंचआईजी किसी को भी दे देती है, जिसके बाद कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी का भी अंगूठा लगाकर उसके खाते से पैसे का लेनदेन करा सकता है, जिसमें पे-प्वाइंट, पेटीएम, इजी स्पॉम, एनटी केरा, रूपे, पे-नियरी आदि कंपनियां प्रमुख हैं। बैठक में डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर मोतीलाल कुशवाह के अलावा कियोस्क संचालक मोनू जैन, सुंदरम गुप्ता, चाचाराम शिवहरे, मुकेश जैन आदि मौजूद रहे।

इन 10 सावधानियों से बच सकते हैं धोखाधड़ी से

  • फोन पर किसी को भी अपने बैंक की गोपनीय जानकारी न दें।
  • एटीएम कार्ड पर लिखे 16 अंक और पीछे लिखा सीवीवी नंबर किसी को न बताएं।
  • एटीएम बूथ में अनजान व्यक्ति से मदद न लें, सावधानी बरतें।
  • किसी भी लिंक या मेल में अपनी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी न दें।
  • मोबाइल में आए ओटीपी को किसी से शेयर न करें।
  • खाते में मोबाइल अलर्ट होना चाहिए ताकि ट्रांजेक्शन होने पर मैसेज आए।
  • लेनदेन के लिए बैंकों के अधिकृत कियोस्क का उपयोग करें।
  • ऐसे कियोस्क पर जाएं जहां डबल स्क्रीन हो, ताकि ऑपरेटर अपने कंप्यूटर में क्या कर रहा है यह आपको भी दिखाई दे।
  • वित्तीय लेनदेन के बाद उसका प्रिंट आवश्यक रूप से लें।
  • किसी भी प्रकार की खरीददारी के बाद थंब मशीन पर अपना अंगूठा नहीं लगाएं।

टीम गठित की है

बैंक खातों से धोखाधड़ी रोकने एक स्पेशल टीम बनाई है, जिसे डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर लीड करेंगे। इस संबंध में कियोस्क संचालकों की बैठक बुलाई गई थी। हम बैंक वालों से भी चर्चा कर रहे हैं। मनोज कुमार सिंह, एसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें