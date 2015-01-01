पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफैक्ट:950 निजी विद्यालयों के 20 हजार शिक्षक बेरोजगार, हमेशा के लिए बंद हो सकते हैं 100 से ज्यादा स्कूल

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीटीआई रोड पर संचालित एक प्राइवेट स्कूल जो 25 मार्च से बंद है।
  • संक्रमण काल में निजी स्कूल और उनमें कार्यरत शिक्षकों के अस्तित्व पर गहराया संकट

कई महीनों से स्कूली शिक्षा कोविड से मुक्ति के लिए तड़प रही है। ऐसे में फीस के अभाव में आर्थिक संकट के चलते स्कूलों के अस्तित्व पर संकट आ गया है। वजह यह है कि कोविड-19 के लॉकडाउन के चलते पिछले मार्च महीने से स्कूल बंद पड़े हुए हैं। तब से पढ़ाई के नाम पर केवल ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। वहीं स्कूल बंद होने की वजह से कई बच्चों की पढ़ाई पूरी तरह से चौपट हो गई है। इसके अलावा इन स्कूलों में अध्यापन कार्य करने वाले 20 हजार से अधिक शिक्षक बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। हालांकि इनमें इनमें से पांच प्रतिशत पार्ट टाइम काम कर रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें कि जिले में 950 निजी स्कूल हैं, जिनमें 20 हजार से ज्यादा शिक्षक अध्यापन कार्य करते हैं। पिछले 8 महीने से ये शिक्षक बेरोजगार बैठे हुए हैं। स्कूल संचालकों की पीड़ा है कि जब फीस ही नहीं आ रही है तो आखिर वे शिक्षकों को मानदेय कहां से दें। स्थिति यह है कि जिले में 100 से ज्यादा स्कूल तो ऐसे हैं जो कि कोरोना के चलते हमेशा के लिए बंद होने की कगार पर आ गए हैं। इन स्कूलों के संचालकों ने गुपचुप तरीके से अपने भवन व अन्य संसाधानों को बिकाऊ निकाल दिया है।

तीन उदाहरण... जो बताते हैं कि स्कूल बंद होने से कैसे गुजारा कर रहे शिक्षक
1 शहर के अटेर रोड निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार एमए अंग्रेजी है। वे 9वीं से 12वीं के बच्चों को अंग्रेजी पढ़ाकर अपने परिवार का गुजारा करते थे। लेकिन स्कूल बंद होने की वजह से अब वे सब्जी का धंधा कर रहे हैं।

2 लश्कर रोड निवासी विनय सिंह एमए संस्कृत हैं। वे निजी विद्यालय में संस्कृत विषय के शिक्षक थे। लॉकडाउन में उन्हें परिवार का भरण पोषण करना मुश्किल हो गया। ऐसे में अब वे फैक्ट्री में नौकरी अहमदाबाद चले गए हैं।

3 इटावा रोड निवासी मोहन सिंह भी निजी विद्यालय में प्राथमिक शालाओं के बच्चों को पढ़ाकर परिवार का गुजारा करते थे। लेकिन अब स्कूल बंद होने से एक बिजली फिटिंग की दुकान पर कार्य कर रहे हैं।

छोटे कर्मचारी भी बेहाल, नहीं मिल रहा मानदेय
निजी स्कूल में कार्यरत क्लास-4 के कर्मचारी स्कूल बंद होने से बेहाल हैं। स्कूल संचालकों ने उन्हें मानदेय देना तक बंद कर दिया है। ऐसी स्थिति में यह कर्मचारी मजदूरी करने के लिए मजबूर हैं। स्कूल संचालकों का कहना है कि वे खुद का खर्च नहीं निकाल पा रहे, तो इनको वेतन कहां से दें। यह कर्मचारी बेसब्री से स्कूल खुलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

लोन लेकर बनाई स्कूल की बिल्डिंग, अब किश्त चुकाना हो रहा मुश्किल
जिले में कई विद्यालय ऐसे हैं, जिनके संचालकों ने अपने व्यवसाय को बढ़ाने के लिए बैंक से लोन लेकर स्कूल के लिए न सिर्फ बड़ी बिल्डिंग बनवाई। बल्कि अन्य संसाधन भी जुटाए। लेकिन पिछले आठ महीने से लगातार स्कूल बंद होने के कारण फीस नहीं मिलने से उन्हें अब बैंक किश्त चुकाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। इसके अलावा मान्यता संबंधी औपचारिकताएं और अन्य शासकीय कार्यों के लिए उन्हें लिपकीय स्टाफ को भी लगातार मानदेय देना पड़ रहा है।

केरल से लाए स्कूल का स्टाफ, चले नहीं जाएं इसलिए देना पड़ रहा आधा मानदेय
जिले में अधिकांश अंग्रेजी माध्यम के बड़े निजी विद्यालय केरल से स्टाफ लेकर आते हैं। आठ महीने से विद्यालय का ताला नहीं खुलने के कारण उन्हें अब मजबूरन इस स्टाफ के जहां रहने खाने का लगातार इंतजाम करना पड़ रहा है। बल्कि मजबूरीवश उन्हें आधा मानदेय भी देना पड़ रहा है। इसके पीछे मुख्य कारण यह भी है कि यदि यह स्टाफ उनके हाथ से निकल गया और विद्यालय खुले तो पुनः इन्हें लाना उनके लिए बड़ी चुनौती होगा।

सरकार पढ़ाने की अनुमति दे या बेराेजगारी भत्ता दे
सरकार हमें पढ़ाने की अनुमति दे या फिर हमें बेरोजगारी भत्ता दे। 8 महीने हो गए हैं हम लोग किसी तरह से अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण कर रहे हैं ये हम ही जानते हैं। सरकार को निजी विद्यालय में पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षकों के बारे में भी सोचना चाहिए।
- नितिन दीक्षित, जिलाध्यक्ष प्रायवेट शिक्षक संघ, भिंड

स्कूलाें काे आरटीई का पैसा दिया जाए
हमने सरकार से मांग की है कि निजी स्कूलों को तीन साल बाद जो आरटीई का पैसा दिया जाता है, वह अभी दिया जाए। पांच साल तक विद्यालयों को मान्यता बिना निरीक्षण, परीक्षण के दी जाए । साथ ही जब रैलियों और चुनावी सभाओं को छूट है तो विद्यालय भी खोले जाएं, ताकि शिक्षकाें को आर्थिक संकट से जूझना नहीं पड़े।
- गोपाल सिंह जादौन, सदस्य अशासकीय स्कूल संचालक महासंघ, भिंड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें