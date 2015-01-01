पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:रिटायर्ड शिक्षक के खाते से 2.5 लाख रुपए निकले, पता चलने पर आया हार्ट अटैक, तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाने से बच गई जान

भिंड33 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • सूचना पर तुरंत हरकत में आई पुलिस, कुछ संदिग्ध भी उठाए

गल्ला मंडी स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की शाखा एक रिटायर्ड शिक्षक के खाते से ठगों ने ढाई लाख रुपए पार कर दिए। जब रिटायर्ड शिक्षक ने पासबुक की एंट्री कराई तब उन्हें इस संबंध में जानकारी मिली। इसके बाद उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आ गया। परिजन तत्काल अस्पताल ले गए, जिससे उनकी जान बच गई। हालांकि जब इस मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस ने अज्ञात आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं कुछ संदिग्धों को उठा लिया है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि पुलिस जल्द ही इस सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने वालों को दबोच लेगी।

शहर के गोविंद नगर निवासी रामरतन (86) पुत्र सत्यनारायण अवस्थी सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक हैं। उनका गल्ला मंडी स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में खाता है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान 22 अप्रैल से 3 अक्टूबर के बीच उनके खाते से 2.5 लाख रुपए अज्ञात बदमाशों ने ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन के दौरान निकाल लिए। उन्हें इस संबंध उन्हें जानकारी तब हुई जब उन्होंने अपनी नातिन को बैंक पासबुक की एंट्री कराने के लिए भेजा। पासबुक में 2.5 लाख रुपए निकालने की एंट्री देख उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आ गया। वहीं जब यह सूचना कोतवाली पुलिस को मिली तो शनिवार की शाम 7 बजे रामरतन की फरियाद पर अज्ञात बदमाश के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

एएसपी और डीएसपी खुद कर रहे मामले में पड़तालः सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक अवस्थी के साथ इस धोखाधड़ी को एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने गंभीरता से लिया। इसके बाद एएसपी संजीव कंचन के मार्गदर्शन में डीएसपी मोतीलाल कुशवाह खुद इस मामले की पड़ताल कर रहे हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो पुलिस सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक अवस्थी के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने वालों के बहुत करीब पहुंच चुकी है। रविवार को सीएसपी और डीएसपी ने इस घटना के पन्ने खंगाले।

इन दिनों में 100 रुपए से 10 हजार तक रुपए निकाले
रामरतन की ओर से दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के अनुसार 22 अप्रैल को 20 हजार रुपए, 23 अप्रैल को 10 हजार रुपए, 24 अप्रैल को 10 हजार रुपए, 1 मई को 10 हजार रुपए, 2 मई को एक हजार रुपए, 3 मई को 10 हजार रुपए, 4 मई को 10 हजार रुपए, 5 मई को 10 हजार रुपए, 2 जून को 10 हजार रुपए, 3 जून को 10 हजार रुपए, 4 जून को 10 हजार रुपए, 5 जून को 10 हजार, 2 जुलाई को 100 रुपए, 3 जुलाई को 10 हजार रुपए, 4 जुलाई को 10 हजार रुपए, 5 जुलाई को 10 हजार रुपए, 9 जुलाई को 10 हजार रुपए, 1 अगस्त को 10 हजार रुपए, 2 अगस्त को 7800 रुपए, 14 अगस्त को 10 हजार रुपए, 22 अगस्त को 10 हजार रुपए, 23 अगस्त को 500 रुपए, 6 सितंबर को 10 हजार रुपए, 8 सितंबर को 10 हजार रुपए, 12 सितंबर को 10 हजार रुपए, 21 सितंबर को 10 हजार रुपए, 2 अक्टूबर को 10 हजार रुपए, 3 अक्टूबर को 10 हजार रुपए कुल 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपए निकाले गए।

