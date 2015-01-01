पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वार्ड आरक्षण:23 हजार आबादी वाली रौन नगर परिषद में एससी के लिए 3 वार्ड आरक्षित, 13 हजार वाली मालनपुर में होंगे 6 वार्ड

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरक्षण की कार्रवाई में डिब्बे में से पर्ची निकालता युवक।
  • पहली बार नगर परिषद बने रौन और मालनपुर के 15-15 वार्डों का हुआ आरक्षण, 7 पुरानी नप में भी हुआ संशोधन

इस बार जिले में 11 नहीं बल्कि 13 नगरीय निकायों का चुनाव होगा। पहली बार नगरीय निकाय बने रौन और मालनपुर के वार्डों का आरक्षण शुक्रवार को कलेक्टोरेट सभागार में संपन्न हुआ। 23 हजार आबादी वाली रौन नगरपरिषद में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 3 वार्ड आरक्षित किए गए हैं। जबकि 13 हजार की आबादी वाली मालनपुर में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए 6 वार्ड आरक्षित हुए हैं। इसके अलावा सात पुराने नगरीय निकायों में महिला आरक्षित वार्डों का संशोधन हुआ। यह पूरी कार्रवाई एडीएम एके चांदिल के नेतृत्व में संपन्न हुई। इस मौके पर प्रभारी परियोजना अधिकारी सुरेंद्र शर्मा, गोहद सीएमओ रेहान अली जैदी सहित अन्य नगरीय निकायों के सीएमओ व बाबू राजेंद्र श्रीवास्तव विशेष रुप से मौजूद रहे।

दरअसल रौन और मालनपुर नगर परिषद का दर्जा इसी वर्ष मिला है। इन दोनों ही निकायों में 15-15 वार्ड निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वर्ष 2011 की जनगणना के अनुसार नवगठित रौन नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र की आबादी 23 हजार 855 है। जबकि यहां अनुसूचित जाति की आबादी 4 हजार 807 है। इसीप्रकार से मालनपुर नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र की आबादी 13 हजार 72 है। जबकि यहां भी अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग की आबादी 4 हजार 834 है और प्रतिशत 36.98 है। ऐसे में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए रौन में 3 और मालनपुर में 6 वार्ड आरक्षित हुए हैं।

शुक्रवार को रौन और मालनपुर के वार्डों का आरक्षण के साथ साथ मेहगांव, गोरमी, फूप, दबोह, मिहोना, लहार और अकोड़ा नगर परिषद के अनुसूचित जाति महिला वार्ड के लिए संशोधन आरक्षण हुआ। यहां बता दें कि अक्टूबर महीने में हुए आरक्षण में मेहगांव में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड क्रमांक 5, 13 और 15 में से वार्ड 15 को अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित किया गया था। वहीं शुक्रवार संशोधित कार्रवाई में अब वार्ड क्रमांक 13 को भी अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित किया गया है।

निकाय चुनाव: आरक्षण कार्रवाई में महिलाओं का दबादबा

सामान्य एक-एक वार्ड महिलाओं के लिए किया आरक्षित
गोरमी में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग महिला के लिए सिर्फ वार्ड 3 को आरक्षित किया गया था। लेकिन आज संशोधित कार्रवाई में वार्ड 3 के साथ 9 को भी अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित कर दिया गया है। फूप में महिलाओं के लिए तीन वार्ड आरक्षित किए गए थे। संशोधित कार्रवाई में अनुसूचित जाति महिला के लिए वार्ड क्रमांक 7,15, सामान्य महिला के लिए वार्ड 3,6,9 व 10 को आरक्षित किया गया है। वार्ड 10 पहले सामान्य पुरुष था। दबोह में भी महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित तीन वार्डों को संशोधित कार्रवाई में चार कर दिया गया है। यानि अब दबोह का वार्ड 12 अब सामान्य महिला हो गया है। वहीं मिहोना का वार्ड 9 सामान्य महिला, लहार का वार्ड क्रमांक 7 सामान्य महिला, अकोड़ा का वार्ड क्रमांक 7 सामान्य महिला हो गया है। ये सभी वार्ड पहले सामान्य पुरुष थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें