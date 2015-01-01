पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धोखाधड़ी:शेयर मार्केट के नाम पर 46.12 लाख रुपए ठगे, जबलपुर के युवक पर केस दर्ज

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

शहर एक्सिस बैंक के एक खाताधारक को जबलपुर आधार ताल निवासी एक युवक ने शेयर मार्केट में पैसा कमवाने का झांसा देकर उसके साथ 46 लाख 12 हजार 429 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की है। यह धोखाधड़ी 3 नवंबर 2019 से 30 अप्रैल 2020 के बीच की है। कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। साथ ही उसकी तलाश प्रारंभ कर दी है।

शहर के पुरानी बस्ती, कृष्णा गली निवासी अश्वनी (34) पुत्र राजेंद्र शर्मा ने कोतवाली पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने अपना एक्सिस बैंक में सेविंग अकाउंट खुलवाया था। साथ ही उसने शेयर बाजार के उद्देश्य से एक्सिस बैंक में एक डीमेट खाता भी खुलवाया। इसी बीच एक्सिस बैंक में उस समय कार्यरत कौशलेंद्र सिंह ने उनका परिचय नीलेश सोनी नाम के लड़के से कराया, जिसका मोबाइल नंबर 9131150107 पर बात कराई। बताया कि यह शेयर बाजार की जानकारी बेहतर रूप से देगा। नीलेश ने बताया कि वह शेयर बाजार का सेवी पंजीकृत एजेंट है आप मेरे बताए अनुसार शेयर बाजार में पैसा लगाएंगे तो आपका अच्छा फायदा होगा।

इसी दौरान उसने विश्वास में लेकर नीलेश ने डीमेट खाता आईडी और पासवर्ड ले लिया। नीलेश ने कहा कि मैं सीधे ट्रेडिंग करता रहूंगा और जो भी इनकम होगी उसके स्क्रीन शॉट आपको भेजता रहूंगा। वहीं नीलेश के कहने पर वे अपने सेविंग अकाउंट रुपए जमा कराते रहे। विभिन्न माध्यमों से उन्होंने 17 लाख 12 हजार 479 रुपए खाते में डाले। इसके बाद नीलेश ने उनसे करीब 20 लाख रुपए उनसे और मांगे। साथ ही कहा कि वे इसके बदले 15 लाख रुपए आपको दो महीने में कमा कर दे देंगे। इस पर उन्होंने इधर उधर से करीब 12 लाख रुपए उधार लेकर नीलेश सोनी को दिए। इसके बाद नीलेश सोनी ने उनसे अपना 25 प्रतिशत कमीशन भी मांगा तो उन्होंने विभिन्न तारीखों में उन्हें करीब पांच लाख 64 हजार रुपए कमीशन के विभिन्न माध्यमों से भेजे।

पैसे मांगे तो बहाने बनाने लगा, तब हुआ ठगी का शक
जब अश्वनी ने नीलेश से कहा कि उनकी इनकम सहित पैसा खाते में दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है तो उसने कहा कि अभी मार्जन में अटका है। तब उन्हें शंका हुई। जब उन्होंने बार बार पैसे मांगे तो वह बहाने बनाने लगा। तब अश्वनी ने नीलेश से कहा कि पहले आप मेरे में 46 लाख 12 हजार 429 रुपए मेरे खाते में आने दो तब तक मेरा डीमेट खाता चलाना बंद कर दो। इसके बाद नीलेश लगातार बहाने बनाता रहा। तब उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि नीलेश उनके साथ धोखेबाजी कर रहा है। इस पर अश्वनी ने कोतवाली में नीलेश सोनी निवासी आधार ताल जबलपुर के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें