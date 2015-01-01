पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:50 लाख की सीसी सड़क 2 माह में उखड़ी, मंत्री ने जांच के आदेश दिए तो किया डामर का छिड़काव

भिंड33 मिनट पहले
भवानीपुरा रोड पर डामर का छिड़काव करता श्रमिक।
  • 10 सड़कों की जांच कराने नगरीय प्रशासन के कार्यपालन यंत्री ने अधीक्षण यंत्री को लिखा पत्र

शहर के भवानीपुरा से एमजेएस कॉलेज की पुलिया तक 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाई गई सीमेंट कंक्रीट की सड़क दो महीने में ही उखड़ने लगी है। इस सड़क की गुणवत्ता को लेकर जब सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने सवाल उठाए तो आनन फानन में रविवार को सड़क पर डामर का छिड़काव कराया गया। इस सड़क के अलावा शहर की 9 अन्य सड़कों की गुणवत्ता को लेकर भी नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग में शिकायत हुई है, इस पर विभाग के कार्यपालन यंत्री जीवेंद्र सिंह ने अधीक्षण यंत्री को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

यहां बता दें कि भवानीपुरा के लोगों द्वारा भवानीपुरा की जर्जर सड़क के निर्माण को लेकर पिछले 30 साल से मांग की जा रही थी। लोगों की मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए नगर पालिका द्वारा लॉकडाउन के समय टेंडर जारी कर सड़क और जल निकासी के लिए नाला निर्माण की मंजूरी दी गई। 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनी यह सड़क दो महीने में उखड़ना शुरू हो गई। इस मामले को सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने संज्ञान में लेते हुए अधीक्षण यंत्री को जांच कराने के आदेश दिए थे।

इन सड़कों की भी की गई शिकायत

  • इंदिरा गांधी चौराहा से बस स्टेंड तक पुलिया निर्माण और नाला निर्माण की गुणवत्ता जांच ।
  • वार्ड क्रमांक 25 में सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य की जांच।
  • वार्ड क्रमांक 39 में चंदनपुरा स्कूल वाली गली में सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य की जांच ।
  • भीम नगर में सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य की जांच ।
  • वार्ड क्रमांक 39 में सांई मेडिकल से मुकेश पार्षद वाली गली तक सीसी सड़क।
  • गुडलक बीयरबार से मथुरा की ओर नाला निर्माण कार्य ।
  • समीर नगर में पेट्रोल पंप के बगल वाली गली में सीसी रोड निर्माण कार्य ।
  • वार्ड क्रमांक 25 में दुर्गा नगर से बंदा कान्वेंट स्कूल वाली गली का निर्माण कार्य ।
  • एमजेएस कॉलेज से भवानीपुरा तक सीसी सड़क निर्माण कार्य की जांच।

घटिया सड़क निर्माण: 3 साल की गारंटी, दो महीने में ही पोल खुली
भवानीपुरा सहित अन्य 9 सड़कों को लेकर नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग में एक शिकायत पहुंची है। इस पर नगरपालिका सीएमओ सुरेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि अब शहर में जो भी सड़कें बनाई जा रही हैं, वे सभी तीन साल की गारंटी पीरियड के लिए बनाई जा रही हैं। इस दौरान ठेकेदार की सुरक्षा निधि भी जमा रहती हैं। यदि भवानपुरा सड़क में कुछ कमी आई है तो उसे ठेकेदार द्वारा दुरुस्त किया जाएगा। हालांकि यहां समझने वाली बात यह है कि गारंटी पीरियड का मतलब यह नहीं होता कि सड़क घटिया बना दो, फिर तीन साल मरम्मत के नाम पर निकाल दो। ठेकेदार को सड़क ऐसी बनानी है कि तीन साल तक नहीं उखड़े।

आरोप: अनर्गल दबाव बनाने का प्रयास
मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने एक सड़क की जांच के लिए कहा है। शेष शिकायतें अन्य व्यक्ति ने की है। वे अनर्गल रूप से दबाव बनाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जो भी सड़कें बनी हैं, सभी गारंटी पीरियड में हैं। जांच टीम आकर उनकी गुणवत्ता की जांच कर सकती है।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, भिंड

प्रयास: जांच से गुणवत्ता में सुधार आएगा
निर्माण कार्य की गुणवत्ता सुधारने को लेकर मेरे द्वारा लगातार प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। यदि मंत्रीजी ने किसी निर्माण कार्य की गुणवत्ता को लेकर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं तो अंच्छा है, इससे गुणवत्ता में ओर सुधार आएगा। मैं स्वयं लगातार प्रयास कर रहा हूं कि गुणवत्ता में सुधार आए।
संजीव सिंह कुशवाह, विधायक भिंड

शिकायत के बाद अब जांच टीम आने का इंतजार
50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनी भवानीपुरा से एमजेएस कॉलेज की पुलिया तक की सड़क की शिकायत होने के बाद रविवार को इस सड़क पर डामर का छिड़काव किया जा रहा था। हालांकि अभी यह तय नहीं हुआ है कि जांच टीम कब आएगी लेकिन उससे पहले ठेकेदार ने सड़क में आ रही दरारों को ढंकना शुरू कर दिया है।

