नकली सीआईडी जवान का एक और कारनामा:चेक देकर औरेया से खरीदा 56 हजार का फर्नीचर, खाते में थे सिर्फ 661 रु.

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
नकली सीआईडी जवान ने भिंड में ही नहीं बल्कि औरेया में भी यूपी पुलिस की वर्दी लगाकर एक फर्नीचर व्यवसायी और भाड़े पर गाड़ी चलाने वाले व्यक्ति के साथ ठगी थी। यह दोनों ही शिकायतें अब देहात थाना पुलिस के पास आ चुकी है। इसके अलावा एक अन्य व्यक्ति को भी सीआईडी जवान बताकर 10 हजार रुपए ठगे जाने की शिकायत सामने आई है।

यहां बता दें कि देहात थाना पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए नकली सीआईडी जवान जितेंद्र उर्फ शैलेंद्र सिंह परिहार पुत्र प्रताप सिंह परिहार निवासी जगम्मनपुर थाना रामपुरा जिला जालौन के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी की रोज नई शिकायतें प्राप्त हो रही है। देहात पुलिस ने नुन्हाटा गांव की लड़की की फरियाद पर उसके खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी, दहेज एक्ट सहित अन्य धाराओं में एक केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

वहीं अब उसके खिलाफ अन्य केस दर्ज किए जाने की भी तैयारी चल रही है। दरअसल शनिवार को देहात पुलिस के पास औरया के एक व्यापारी ने शिकायत की कुछ दिन पहले जितेंद्र उनकी दुकान पर यूपी पुलिस की वर्दी लगाकर आया था। साथ ही खुद को कानपुर सीआईडी ब्रांच में पदस्थ होना बताकर 56 हजार रुपए का सोफा और बेड ले गया था। इसके बदले उसने उन्हें एक चेक दिया था। जब उन्होंने चेक क्लियर होने बैंक में लगाया तो पता चला कि उसके खाते में मात्र 661 रुपए हैं। वहीं बाद में यह भी पता चला कि जिस लोडिंग गाड़ी से वह सोफा सेट और बेड भिंड लाया था उसका भी भाड़ा उसने ड्रायवर को नहीं दिया।

इसके अलावा एक अन्य व्यक्ति से उसने डीएड में एडमिशन दिलाने के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपए ठगे हैं। जितेंद्र खुद को सीआईडी जवान बताकर नुन्हाटा गांव की एक लड़की को शादी का झांसा देकर तीन लाख रुपए ठग चुका है। जब पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ा तो पता चला कि वह शहर के दो व्यापारियों से 97 हजार रुपए की टाइल्स खरीद चुका है।

पुलिस को पूछताछ में पता चला है कि जितेंद्र अब तक दो शादियां कर चुका है, जिसमें पहली पत्नी अर्चना से उसका तलाक हो चुका है जबकि दूसरी पत्नी ज्योति उर्फ शिल्पी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

