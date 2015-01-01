पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन से बैंक खाते से निकाले 69 हजार रुपए; मोबाइल पर रुपए निकलने का मैसेज आया तब पता चला

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन से पैसे निकलने के मामले लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसा ही एक मामला बुधवार को सिटी कोतवाली में फरियादी द्वारा शिकायती आवेदन देने के दौरान सामने आया।

बुधवार को बैंक खाते से ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन द्वारा69 हजार रुपए निकालने की शिकायत सिटी कोतवाली लेकर आए संजीव पुत्र रामवतार सिंह भदौरिया निवासी खड़ेरी का पुरा ने बताया कि मेरा बैंक खाता भारतीय स्टेट बैंक गल्ला मंडी में है। 16 दिसंबर को मेरे मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया कि बैंक खाते से 69 हजार रुपए विड्राल हुए हैं।

मैसेज देखकर मैं हैरान हो गया कि जब मैंने पैसे विड्राल किए ही नहीं तो खाते से पैसे कैसे निकल गए। जिसके बाद मैं सीधे बैंक पहुंचा तो पता चला कि यूपीआई(मोबाइल एप) के द्वारा 69हजार रुपए बैंक खाते से मैंने निकाले हैं। जबकि मैंने एक भी पैसा एक महीने में नहीं निकाला है। मैंने कोतवाली में शिकायती आवेदन दिया है।

