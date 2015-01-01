पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मानगढ़ में जमीन के विवाद पर 70 साल के वृद्ध और उसके नाती को कुल्हाड़ी मारी, दोनों गंभीर

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
हमले में घायल वृद्ध।

रौन थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत मानगढ़ गांव में जमीनी विवाद में एक पक्ष ने दूसरे पक्ष के एक युवक और एक वृद्ध को कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर घायल कर दिया। घटना सोमवार की सुबह 9:30 बजे की है। पुलिस ने घायल को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जानकारी के मुताबिक 22 वर्षीय अजय प्रताप सिंह राजपूत पुत्र पारथ सिंह राजपूत निवासी मानगढ़ अपने बाबा दशरथ (70) पुत्र मलखान सिंह सोमवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे अपने खेत पर काम कर रहे थे।

तभी आधा घंटे बाद किशनपाल बघेल, मान सिंह बघेल, अखिलेश सिंह बघेल और कमलेश बघेल एक राय होकर आए और उनके ऊपर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया, जिससे अजय प्रताप सिंह और उनके बाबा दशरथ सिंह बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। दरअसल दशरथ सिंह का किशनपाल से 10 बीघा जमीन को लेकर पुराना विवाद चल रहा है। इसी रंजिश के चलते उन्होंने आज उनके ऊपर हमला कर दिया। हालांकि सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची । साथ ही घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल भेजा।

