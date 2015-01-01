पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली से एक दिन पहले बाजार में 10 करोड़ रु. से अधिक का कारोबार, आज भी आएगा उछाल

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • सर्वार्थ सिद्धी योग में आज मनाई जाएगी दीपावली, खरीदारी को उमड़े लोग, कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम
  • बेतरतीब ढंग से खड़े ठेलों से बाधित हुआ ट्रैफिक

दीपों का पर्व दीपावली आज सर्वार्थ सिद्धी योग में मनाई जाएगी। दीपावली से एक दिन पहले यानि शुक्रवार को बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ने की वजह से दिनभर ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात निर्मित हुए। स्थिति यह रही कि बाजार की अधिकांश मुख्य सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते हुए नजर आए।

इसकी एक वजह बाजार में ग्राहकों की काफी भीड़ होना थी। तो दूसरी सड़क पर ठेले वालों के बेतरतीब ढंग से खड़ा होना था। जानकारों की माने तो शुक्रवार को जिले 10 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का कारोबार हुआ है।

पंडित अखिलेश शर्मा के अनुसार इस बार दीपावली इस बहुत ही उत्तम योग बन रहा है। इस बार स्थिर लग्न में लक्ष्मी कुबेर पूजन किया जाएगा। पांच दिवसीय इस पर्व के दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़

शहर के मुख्य सदर बाजार में स्थिति यह थी कि बाइक भी निकालने की जगह नहीं थी। सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक सदर बाजार, गोल मार्केट, बजरिया, बंगला बाजार, स्टेशन रोड, पुस्तक बाजार और लश्कर रोड पर ट्रैफिक जाम के हालात निर्मित होते रहे।

यह रहेगी ग्रहों की स्थिति
पंडित अखिलेश शर्मा के अनुसार दीपावली पर शुक्र बुध की राशि कन्या में , शनिदेव स्वराशि मकर में ,राहु शुक्र की राशि वृष में तो केतु मंगल की राशि वृश्चिक में हैं। इस दिन सूर्य तुला राशि में, चंद्रमा शुक्र की राशि तुला में ,पराक्रम कारक ग्रह मंगल गुरु की राशि मीन में , बुध शुक्र की राशि तुला में हैं।

स्थिर लग्न में यह हैं लक्ष्मी पूजन के शुभ मुहूर्त
शर्मा के अनुसार वृषभ-सायं 5:30 से 7:30 के मध्य, सिंह -रात 12:00 से 2:15 के मध्य स्थिर लग्न के मुहूर्त है। पूजन के समय सामग्री रोली, मौली, पान, सुपारी, अक्षत, धूप, घी का दीपक, तेल का दीपक, खील, बताशे, श्रीयंत्र, शंख , घंटी, चंदन, जलपात्र, कलश, लक्ष्मी-गणेश-सरस्वती जी का चित्र, पंचामृत, गंगाजल, सिन्दूर, नैवेद्य, इत्र, जनेऊ, कमल का पुष्प, वस्त्र, कुमकुम, पुष्पमाला, फल, कर्पूर, नारियल, इलायची, दूर्वा आदि रखें।

चेतावनी...पटाखों के धुएं से अस्थमा का खतरा
सीएमएचओ डॉ अजीत मिश्रा ने सलाह दी कि पटाखों से वातावरण में सल्फर डाई ऑक्साइड, नाइट्रोजन डाई ऑक्साइड एवं कार्बन डाई आक्साइड की मात्रा तीन गुना तक बढ़ जाने के कारण दमा और श्वांस से जुड़े मरीजों की तकलीफ कई गुना तक बढ़ जाती है।

इसके साथ ही 12 वर्ष तक के बच्चों में ब्रांकल अस्थमा होने का खतरा भी होता है। वहीं पटाखों की चिंगारी यदि आंखों में चली जाए तो आंखों को तुरंत पानी से साफ करें और तत्काल डाक्टर को दिखाएं। वहीं सिविल सर्जन डॉ अनिल गोयल ने बताया कि जलने की स्थिति में तुरंत आराम के लिए उस हिस्से पर पानी की धार डालते रहें, जब तक दर्द कम न हो जाए।

