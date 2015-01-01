पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कपड़े की दुकान के नीचे गोदाम में रखे कचरे में लगी आग, मची अफरा तफरी

भिंड2 दिन पहले
कपड़े की दुकान में धुआं भरने के बाद बाहर निकलता दुकानदार।
  • आगजनी की घटना दिन में होने से लोगों ने पानी डालकर बुझा दी आग

शहर के मुख्य सदर बाजार में जिला सहकारी बैंक के सामने एक कपड़े की दुकान के नीचे तलघर में भरे कचरे में अचानक आग लग गई, जिससे उसमें उठे धुआं से आसपास अफरा तफरी मच गई। हालांकि यह वाक्या शुक्रवार की दोपहर करीब 1.30 बजे का होने की वजह से तत्काल स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पा लिया। लेकिन इस दौरान कपड़े की दुकान के सामने काफी लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई।

दरअसल सदर बाजार में कपिल सोनी पुत्र राजू सोनी की कपड़े की दुकान है। इसी दुकान के नीचे उन्होंने तलघर में गोदाम बना रखा है। साथ ही इसमें वे दुकान की कचरा जैसे कागज के गत्ते और डिब्बे डालते रहते हैं। शुक्रवार की दोपहर अचानक इन्हें गत्तों में आग लग गई। जब धुआं तलघर से दुकान में आने लगा तब उन्हें इसका अहसास हुआ और आग पर काबू पाने के लिए पानी डाला।

