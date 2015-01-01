पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज उठेंगे देव:20 रुपए में बिका एक गन्ना, बाजार में जगह-जगह सजीं गन्ने की दुकानें

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
शहर की लश्कर रोड पर गन्ने बेचते हुए व्यापारी ।

देवउठनी एकादशी को लेकर शहर में बाजार सज गया है। देव उठनी ग्यारस के साथ ही मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाएंगे। इस पर्व के लिए मुख्य मार्ग पर जगह-जगह पूजन सामग्री की दुकानें लग गई हैं। देवउठनी ग्यारस पर्व बुधवार को मनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए एक दिन पहले मंगलवार से ही बाजार में गन्ने बिकना शुरू हो गए हैं। इस बार गन्ने के भाव पिछले साल की अपेक्षा ज्यादा हैं। पांच गन्ने 100 रुपए में बेचे जा रहा है, जबकि एक गन्ना 20 से 25रुपए में बेचा जा रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि ग्यारस पूजन में गन्नों का महत्व होने से इनकी बहुत अधिक मांग रहती है। इसी को देखते हुए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से बड़ी मात्रा में शहर में गन्ने बेचने के लिए लाए जाते हैं। मंगलवार को लश्कर रोड पर गन्ना बेच रहे व्यापारी बल्लू प्रजापति ने बताया कि वह इटावा और कानपुर क्षेत्र से गन्ना बचेने के लिए लेकर आए हैं। एक गन्ना 20 से25 रुपए तक बिक रहा है।

तुलसी और सालिगराम का कराया जाएगा विवाह :पंडित अखिलेश शास्त्री बताते हैं कि देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी एवं तुलसी विवाह 25 नवंबर को होगा। देवउठान या देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी से ही विवाह,मुंडन, ग्रह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य प्रारंभ हो जाएंगे। मान्यता है कि इस दिन भगवान विष्णु की शादी तुलसी जी के साथ हुई थी। लोगों को इस दिन तुलसी पूजन करते हैं। देवउठनी एकादशी पर गन्ने का मंडप बनाकर तुलसी एवं सालिगराम की पूजा की जाती है। इस दौरान भाजी, बेर, गन्ना, सिंघाड़े और कई तरह के मौसमी फल भगवान को विधि-विधान से अर्पित किए जाते हैं।

