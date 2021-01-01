पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:एक साल पहले भूमिपूजन लेकिन निर्माण शुरू नहीं, क्षतिग्रस्त पुल से निकल रहे वाहन

आलमपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनभद्रिका नदी की वह जगह जहां पर एक साल पहले पुल निर्माण के लिए पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ने भूमि पूजन किया था । - Dainik Bhaskar
सोनभद्रिका नदी की वह जगह जहां पर एक साल पहले पुल निर्माण के लिए पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ने भूमि पूजन किया था ।
  • 7 करोड़ से बनने वाले नवीन पुल का भूमिपूजन एक साल पहले किया गया था

आलमपुर-रतनपुरा मार्ग को जोड़ने के लिए सोनभद्रिका नदी पर बना पुल वर्तमान में जर्जर हालत में है। इस पुल का निर्माण कराने के लिए एक साल पहले भूमि पूजन कराया गया था। लेकिन आज तक इस पुल का निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं सका। इस संबंध में जब भी सेतु निगम के अधिकारियों और संबंधित ठेकेदार से बात की जाती है तो वह एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाकर पल्ला झाड़ते हुए नजर आते हैं। जर्जर हो चुके पुराने पुल पर दिनभर में हजारों वाहन गुजरते हैं। ऐसे में कभी भी कोई बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है।

गौरतलगब है कि सोनभद्रिका नदी पर बना पुराना पुल जर्जर हो चुका है। जिसके चलते वर्ष 2019 में शासन द्वारा नदी पर 7 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से नवीन पुल बनाने की मंजूरी दी गई थी। जनवरी2020 में पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. गोविंद सिंह ने पुल निर्माण के लिए ने भूमि पूजन किया था। लेकिन संबंधित ठेकेदार राजेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया द्वारा भूमि पूजन के बाद सिर्फ दो दिन काम किया गया। जिसके बाद उन्होंने अभी तक काम बंद कर रखा है। इस संबंध में एसडीएएम आरए प्रजापति का कहना है किएक साल गुजर जाने के बाद भी पुल का काम अभी तक शुरू नहीं हुआ है। यह गंभीर बात है, इस संबंध में मैं सेतु निगम के अधिकारियों से बात करते हुए काम जल्द शुरू करूंगा।

जर्जर हो चुका है पुराना पुल, पिलर में आई दरारें
स्थानीय निवासी सुमित कुमार, नरेंद्र अहिरवार बताते हैं कि आलमपुर-रतनपुरा मार्ग पर सोनभद्रिका नदी पर वर्ष 1956 में तुकोजीराव होल्कर ने आवागमन के लिए पुल का निर्माण कराया था। यह पुल 65 साल पुराना हो चुका है, जो अब पूरी तरह से जर्जर हालत में है। होल्कर स्टेट के राजाओं द्वारा बनाए गए पुल की चौड़ाई 10 फीट है,जो 60 मीटर की लंबाई में फैला हुआ है, जो केवल पांच पिलर पर खड़ा है। पुल के तीन पिलर में दरारें आने के साथ ही इससे सीमेंट टपकता रहता है। पुल से होकर प्रति दिन हजारों छोटे-बड़े वाहनों का तांता लगा रहता है। जिससे यहां कभी भी बड़ा हादसा होने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

बारिश के सीजन में डूब जाता है पुराना पुल
बारिश में जब नदी में पानी का अधिक बहाव आता है, तो पुराना पुल पूरी तरह से डूब जाता है। उस वक्त इस मार्ग से वाहनों का आवागमन पूरी तरह से बाधित होता है। बता दें कि पुल से होकर लहार, दबोह, ग्वालियर, दतिया, जयपुर, दिल्ली सहित आदि स्थानों के लिए सवारी वाहनों की आवाजाही रहती है। वाहन चालक पुल से होकर बड़ी सावधानी से वाहन निकालते हैं, क्योंकि चालकों को खतरा रहता है कि जर्जर पुल पर कहीं हादसा न हो जाए। अगर जल्द ही नया पुल नहीं बनता तो यहां कभी भी भीषण हादसा हो सकता है, इसके बाद अफसर और पुल बनाने वाला ठेकेदार एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाकर देरी का ठीकरा फोड़ रहे हैं।

पुल निर्माण को लेकर न जनप्रतिनिधि ध्यान दे रहे हैं और न अधिकारी, मुसाफिर भुगत रहे खामियाजा
आलमपुर निवासी मनीष गौतम, गुलाब सिंह,अंकिति कुमार, बृजभूषण मिश्रा आदि का कहना है कि पूर्व मंत्री गोविंद सिंह के भूमिपूजन के बाद ठेकेदार ने दो दिन काम किया उनमें भी ठेकेदार ने मटेरियल रखने के लिए सिर्फ डंपिंग स्टेशन बनाया था। साथ ही जब भी उनसे पुल का निर्माण कार्य को लेकर ठेकेदार से बातचीत की जाती है तो वह एक-दो माह में काम शुरू कराने की बात कहकर इतिश्री कर लेते हैं। साथ ही इस ओर न तो जनप्रतिनिधि ध्यान दे रहे हैं और न प्रशासनिक अधिकारी। जिसका खामियाजा राहगीरों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser