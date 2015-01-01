पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा:मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देने के नाम पर आधार कार्ड और अंगूठे के निशान लिए, बैंक खातों से उड़ाए लाखों रुपए

भिंड30 मिनट पहले
शहर के मध्य लश्कर रोड स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की मुख्य शाखा।
  • लहार और ऊमरी थाने में 46 लोगों ने बैंक खातों से 11 लाख रुपए ठगने का केस दर्ज कराया
  • पुलिस के पास सौ से ज्यादा शिकायतें आईं

जिले में ऑनलाइन लोगों के बैंक खातों से पैसे चोरी करने वालों का गिरोह सक्रिय है। यह गिरोह ग्रामीण अंचल मजदूर, किसान, पेंशनधारकों को मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देकर उनके आधार नंबर ले रहा है। बल्कि अंगूठे का निशान भी ले रहा है। फिर उसके अंगूठे के निशान का रबर स्टांप बनवाया जा रहा है।

बैंक खाते से आधार कार्ड लिंक होने के कारण उससे खाते की डिटेल निकालते हैं और उपभोक्ता के अंगूठे के थंब इंप्रेशन के ऑप्शन पर रबर स्टांप का इस्तेमाल कर उनके खातों से पैसा उड़ा रहा है। पिछले दो महीने में इस इस प्रकार की 100 से ज्यादा शिकायतें पुलिस के पहुंची हैं। वहीं 46 लोगों के खातों से 11 लाख रुपए से अधिक ठगी करने वाले अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ लहार और ऊमरी थाना में रिपोर्ट भी दर्ज कर ली गई है। साथ ही उनकी सरगर्मी से तलाश की जा रही है।

दरअसल पिछले कुछ समय से पुलिस के पास इस प्रकार की शिकायतें पहुंच रही थी कि वे बैंक और एटीएम पर गए नहीं लेकिन उनके खाते से पैसे निकल गए। इस प्रकार की शिकायतों को पुलिस अधीक्षक मनोज कुमार सिंह ने गंभीरता से लिया। साथ ही उन्होंने कियोस्क सेंटर संचालकों की एक बैठक बुलाई। इस बैठक में उन्होंने ऑनलाइन लेनदेन की बारीकियां समझी। साथ ही ग्रामीण अंचल में अपने मुखबिर सक्रिय किए, जिसमें पुलिस को बहुत ही चौंकाने वाले तथ्य मिले।

पता चला कि पहले मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देकर लोगों के अंगूठे के निशान लिए जा रहे हैं। फिर उनके खाते से पैसे उड़ाए जा रहे हैं। इस गिरोह पर्दाफाश करने के लिए एसपी ने हेडक्वार्टर डीएसपी मोतीलाल कुशवाह को स्पेशल टास्क दिया है। उनके साथ सायबर एक्सपर्ट को भी शामिल किया गया है। सूत्रों की मानें तो पुलिस ने कुछ संदिग्धों को भी उठा लिया है। साथ ही उनसे पूछताछ चल रही है।

खतरा: 1 लाख से अधिक बैंक खातों के हैक होने की आशंका

3 उदाहरण जो बताते हैं कि किस प्रकार से भोलेभाले लोगों को बनाया शिकार

1 बडोखरी निवासी ऊषा देवी श्रीवास्तव के यहां सितंबर में एक व्यक्ति सरकार की योजना के तहत एलईडी बल्ब मुफ्त में देना आया था। उन्होंने बल्व ले लिया। साथ ही पेटीएम खाता खोलने उन्होंने अपना आधार कार्ड और अंगूठा भी लगा दिया। बाद में उनके खाते से 8 अक्टूबर से 13 अक्टूबर के बीच 50 हजार रु निकल गए।

2 अजनार निवासी विजय सिंह ने भी जून महीने एलईडी बल्ब खरीदा था। इस दौरान उनका आधार कार्ड और एक कागज पर अंगूठा लगवाया। बाद में उनके भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के खाते से 14 हजार रुपए निकल गए। जब वे बैंक पैसे निकालने पहुंचे तो पता चला कि उनके खाते में पैसे ही नहीं है। बैंक में पता चला कि ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन से पैसे निकले हैं।

3 लालपुरा निवासी राममूर्ति के यहां भी सितंबर महीने में मुफ्त में एलईडी बल्ब देने के लिए एक व्यक्ति पहुंचा। बल्ब देने के बाद योजना के तहत उनका आधार कार्ड लिया और उनके अंगूठे का निशान भी लिया। बाद में 29 सितंबर को उनके खाते से 9500 रुपए निकल गए। बैंक में जानकारी करने पर बताया कि ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन हुआ है।

ऐसे करते हैं ठगी... खाते से पैसे निकालने आधार कार्ड, अंगूठे का रबर स्टांप का उपयोग
यहां बता दें कि यह गिरोह फ्री में एलईडी बल्ब देने के साथ पेटीएम खाते खोलने का झांसा देकर खाताधारक के आधार कार्ड की फोटो कॉपी के साथ उनके अंगूठे का निशान भी ले लेता है। बाद में उनके अंगूठे के निशान का रबर स्टांप बनवा लिया जाता है। चूंकि ज्यादातर बैंक खाते आधार नंबर से लिंक होने की वजह से उनके आधार की जानकारी भरने के बाद बैंक खाते को खोलता है। जैसे ही उसमें खाताधारक के अंगूठा लगाने का ऑप्शन आता है, वैसे ही रबर स्टांप को लगाकर उसे खोल दिया जाता है और उस खाते से पैसे निकाल लिए जाते हैं।

ये बड़ा खतरा... एक लाख से अधिक खाते हैक होने की आशंका, करोड़ों की ठगी का डर
जानकारों की मानें तो मुफ्त में एलईडी देने वाले इस गिरोह ने जिले के एक लाख से ज्यादा लोगों के अंगूठे के निशान लिए हैं। साथ ही उनकी रबर स्टांप बनाकर उसने उनके खातों को हैक कर पैसे खींच लिए है। यह राशि करोड़ों में हो सकती है। हालांकि अब तक पुलिस के पास जो शिकायतें आई हैं उसमें जांच के बाद लहार थाना में 37 फरियादियों के खातों से निकली कुल 9 लाख 49 हजार 735 रुपए की एक एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। ऊमरी थाना अकोड़ा सेंट्रल बैंक के 9 खातेधारकों के खाते से निकली 1 लाख 46 हजार 993 रुपए की दूसरी एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

व्यवस्था… ठगी के पैसे बैंक को देना होंगे वापस
उपभोक्ता के बिना किसी अनुमति और जानकारी के अगर ऑनलाइन बैंकिग के जरिए खाते से पैसे निकाले या ठगे गए हैं तो आरबीआई के निर्देश के मुताबिक तीन दिन के अंदर बैंक को शिकायत करने पर ठगी के पैसे 10 दिन के अंदर वापस देने का नियम है। यदि खाते से पैसे गायब होने के सात दिन बाद ग्राहक शिकायत करता है तो बैंक पैसे लौटाने के लिए प्रकरण को अपने निदेशक मंडल को भेजेगा।

ढिलाई... बैंक का सहयोग नहीं, पुलिस पारंगत नहीं
ऑनलाइन ठगी के पीछे दो मुख्य वजह है। पहली कि भिंड पुलिस सायबर क्राइम रोकने में अभी उतना अधिक पारंगत नहीं है, जितना उसे होना चाहिए। दूसरी सबसे बड़ी वजह बैंकर्स का पुलिस को सहयोग न करना भी है। जिसकी वजह से साइबर क्राइम करने वाले आसानी से पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बच जाते हैं। इन पर लगाम लगाने के लिए इन कमियों को दूर करना सबसे जरूरी है।

यह 7 सावधानी बरतें, साइबर क्राइम और धोखाधड़ी से बचे रहेंगे

  • फोन पर किसी को भी अपने बैंक व एटीएम कार्ड पर लिखे 16 अंक और पीछे के नंबर गोपनीय जानकारी ने दें।
  • एटीएम में अनजान व्यक्ति से मदद न ले, सावधानी बरतें।
  • किसी भी लिंक या मेल में अपनी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी न दें।
  • खाते में मोबाइल अलर्ट होना चाहिए, ताकि मैसेज आए।
  • वित्तीय लेनदेन के लिए बैंकों के अधिकृत और स्थाई कियोस्क सेंटर का ही उपयोग करें।
  • किसी प्रकार के वित्तीय लेनदेन के बाद उसका प्रिंट आवश्यक रुप से लें।
  • किसी भी प्रकार की खरीददारी के पश्चात थंब मशीन पर अपना अंगूठा नहीं लगाएं।

दो थानों में केस दर्ज करवाए हैं

जिले में आनलाइन ठगी के कुछ मामले सामने आए हैं। लहार और ऊमरी थानों में दो एफआईआर भी दर्ज की गई है। यह ठगी लोगों के अंगूठे के निशान लेकर उनके आधार नंबर से जानकारी निकालकर की गई है। मामले की गहनता से पड़ताल की जा रही है। जल्द ही इस गिरोह का पर्दाफाश होगा। - मनोज कुमार सिंह, एसपी भिंड

