वोट के लिए कुछ भी:जातिगत समीकरणों के हिसाब से भाजपा उतार रही नेता, कांग्रेस भी इसी तर्ज पर बढ़ रही आगे

भिंड25 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मौ मेें गुना सांसद केपी यादव का स्वागत करते हुए भाजपा कार्यकर्ता ।
  • भाजपा ने यादव समाज को साधने गुना सांसद केपी यादव तो कांग्रेस ने कुशवाहा वोट के लिए पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष हिना कांवरे को उतारा मैदान में, दोनों ताबड़तोड़ कर रहे चुनावी सभाएं

मतदान का दिन जैसे जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है, वैसे-वैसे भाजपा चुनाव में ताकत झोंक रही है। अब वह चुनावी सभाओं के बजाय जातिगत समीकरणों के हिसाब से समाजों के नेताओं को बुलाकर छोटी बैठकें करा रही है। वहीं कांग्रेस भी भाजपा की रणनीति के तहत आगे बढ़ रही है। गुरुवार को लोकसभा चुनाव में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया को हराने वाले गुना सांसद केपी यादव उनके ही समर्थित विधायकों को जिताने के लिए गोहद विधानसभा क्षेत्र के यादव बाहुल्य क्षेत्र मौ में सक्रिय दिखाई दिए। जबकि कांग्रेस की पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष हिना कांवरे भी दो दिन से मेहगांव, गोहद में सक्रिय हैं।

यहां बता दें कि मेहगांव विधानसभा में मुख्य मुकाबला भाजपा के ओपीएस भदौरिया और कांग्रेस के हेमंत कटारे के बीच है। ऐसे में इन दोनों ही समाजों के मतदाता जहां आपस में बंटे हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं अब यह दोनों ही दल अन्य जाति के मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में लाने के लिए जुट गए हैं। मेहगांव में कुशवाहा समाज के करीब 21 हजार 500 वोट हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस ने पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष हिना कांवरे को मैदान में उतारा। वहीं गोहद में अनुसूचित जाति सीट होने पर 8 हजार 500 यादव मतदाताओं को रिझाने गुना सांसद केपी यादव मौ क्षेत्र में सक्रिय दिखे।

शिवराज सरकार ने जन्म से लेकर मृत्यु तक मदद के लिए बनाई योजनाएं: यादव
गोहद विस क्षेत्र के मौ कस्बे में गुना सांसद केपी यादव ने बैठकें लेते हुए कहा कि भाजपा राष्ट्रहित में काम करने वाली पार्टी है। इस पार्टी का आम कार्यकर्ता से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री, प्रधानमंत्री तक सिर्फ राष्ट्रहित के लिए सोचता है। भाजपा ही एक ऐसी पार्टी है जिसमें साधारण किसान का बेटा चार चार बार सीएम बन सकता है। शिवराज सिंह ने व्यक्ति के जन्म से लेकर मृत्यु तक के लिए ऐसी योजनाएं बनाई कि हर जगह सरकार किसी न किसी तरह से उसकी मदद कर सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 6 वर्षों में वो कर दिखाया जो कांग्रेस 70 सालों में नहीं कर पाई। पीएम ने संकल्प लिया है कि अब हर घर को शुद्ध पानी मिले। प्रदेश में सरकार को भाजपा की बन रही है। लेकिन इस क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए जरूरी है कि रणवीर जाटव को फिर विधायक बनाया जाए। इस मौके पर पूर्व मंडी अध्यक्ष सज्जन सिंह यादव, अशोक यादव, सोनू यादव मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा ने लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में वह गलती की जिसे छिपाया नहीं जा सकता: कांवरे
मेहगांव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे के समर्थन में गांव गांव बैठकें लेते हुए पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष हिना कावरे ने कहा कि भाजपा ने लोकतंत्र के इतिहास में वह गलती है कि जिसे छिपाया नहीं जा सकता। इसलिए जनता को इस हरकत के लिए भाजपा के लोगों को सबक सिखाना होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह उपचुनाव हमारे युवा साथियों के भविष्य का निर्धारण करेगा। इसलिए इसे बहुत ही गंभीरता से लड़ना होगा। कावरे ने कहा कि आज भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं और उनके नेताओं के चेहरे लटके हुए हैं। जबकि कांग्रेस नेताओं के चेहरे ऐसे लगते हैं जैसे वे अभी अभी तैयार होकर आए हैं। उन्होंने मेहगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कचनाव, डमेला, ढोंढरी, सेमरा, कछपुरा आदि गांव में बैठकें लगी और कांग्रेस के पक्ष में मतदान करने की लोगों से अपील की है। इस मौके पर जिपं सदस्य मान सिंह कुशवाह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

इधर... गोहद में सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. भदौरिया और मेहगांव में पूर्व मंत्री आर्य हुए सक्रिय
इधर अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित गोहद विधानसभा सीट पर भाजपा की जीत सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रदेश सरकार के सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया सक्रिय हो गए हैं। वजह यह है कि कांग्रेस से यहां पूर्व मंत्री डॉ गोविंद सिंह क्षत्रिय मतदाताओं को साधने में जुटे हुए हैं। गोहद में क्षत्रिय वर्ग के 28 हजार वोट हैं। जो कहीं न कहीं निर्णायक भूमिका में रहते हैं।

ऐसे में गुरुवार को सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने गोहद के बिरखड़ी, तेहरा, पिपहाड़ी, नेपाल सिंह का पुरा, लोधे की पाली, चंदोखर, ऐनो एवं पडराई आदि गांव में बैठकें ली। वहीं मेहगांव विधानसभा में भाजपा के अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व मंत्री लाल सिंह आर्य सक्रिय हो गए हैं। उन्होंने भी लालपुरा, माता प्रसाद का पुरा, सुकांड पंचायत के चंदन सिंह का पूरा, नारायण पुरा, कदमनपुरा, लालमन बाबा मोहल्ला एवं वार्ड क्रमांक 9 स्थित पार्क एवं सोनी गांव में अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लोगों के बीच जाकर नुक्कड़ सभाएं ली।

