पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनदेखी:प्रशासन चुनाव में व्यस्त, बाजरा खरीद केंद्र नहीं हुए शुरू,फसल नहीं बेच पा रहे किसान

अटेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अटेर क्षेत्र का बाजरा खरीदी केंद्र, जहां अभी तक खरीदी शुरू नहीं हो पाई है।
  • 26 अक्टूबर से शुरू होना था खरीदी, अफसर चुनाव ड्यूटी में व्यस्त इसलिए शुरू नहीं हुई खरीदी

जिले क दो विधानसभा क्षेत्र मेहगांव एवं गोहद में हो रहे उपचुनाव में प्रशासन के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के व्यस्त होने से अटेर एवं प्रतापपुरा खरीद केंद्रों पर सरकार द्वारा किसानों से खरीदे जाने वाले बाजरा की खरीद तय दिनांक से सप्ताह भर से अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी खरीदी कार्य शुरू नही हो पाया है। जिसके इलाके के सैकड़ों किसानों में बाजरा खरीद को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है। यहां किसान बाजरा बेचने के लिए तैयार बैठे हैं परंतु खरीद ही शुरू नहीं की जा रही है। ज्ञात हो कि सरकार द्वारा अटेर क्षेत्र के किसानों से उनके बाजरा को समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदने के लिए अटेर एवं प्रतापपुरा में दो खरीद केंद्र बनाए गए है।

जहां किसानों से 26 अक्टूबर से बाजरा की खरीद का कार्य शुरू होना था। किंतु प्रशासन के चुनाव कार्य में व्यस्त होने से यहां खरीदी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। ऐसे में त्योहार निकट होने के चलते किसान न तो बाजरा बेच पा रहे हैं और न दीपावली के लिए जरूरी खरीदारी कर पा रहे हैं। किसानों ने कहा कि प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की व्यस्तता के कारण परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यदि बाजरा की खरीद समय पर होती तो उन्हें शादी-विवाह व अन्य कार्यों की तैयारी में समस्या न आती।

खरीदी न होने से मजदूरों को नहीं मिल रहा काम: बाजरा खरीद केंद्र पर मजदूरी करने वाले परेशान है। मजदूरों ने बताया कि खरीदी न होने से उनके पास काम ही नहीं है। प्रशासन के ढुलमुल रवैया से अटेर एवं प्रतापपुरा के बाजरा खरीद केंद्रों पर खरीदी कार्य शुरू नही हो पाया है। इसी के साथ कोरोनाकाल के चलते सरकार ने खरीदी केंद्रों पर मजदूरी करने वाले मजदूरों का काम भी बंद करा दिया था जिससे वे आर्थिक रूप से परेशान हैं।

13 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल मिलती है मजदूरी
मजदूरों की मजदूरी के संबंध में जिला सहकारी बैंक अटेर शाखा के मैनेजर राजेन्द्र चौरसिया ने बताया कि बाजरा खरीदी केंद्रों पर मजदूरी करने वाले मजदूरों को 13 रुपए प्रति क्विन्टल के हिसाब से मजदूरी का भुगतान करने के शासन के निर्देश हैं । यहां उल्लेखनीय है कि गेहूं खरीदी के समय मजदूरों को 16 रुपए के हिसाब से मजदूरी का भुगतान किया गया था। लेकिन खरीदी शुरू न होने से इन मजदूरों के पास वर्तमान में कोई काम नहीं है।

खरीदी क्यों शुरू नहीं हुई, इसका पता लगा रहे हैं
अटेर एवं प्रतापपुुरा के बाजरा खरीद केंद्र अभी तक क्यों शुरू नही हुए हैं, यह हमारी जानकारी में नहीं है। न ही इस प्रकार की कोई शिकायत अब तक हमारे पास आई। इस बारे में पता करता करता हूं।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, अनुविभागीय अधिकारी,अनुभाग अटेर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें