पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नीलामी से खरीदी:आंदोलन के बाद प्रशासन की सख्ती, 200 रुपए क्विंटल बढ़े धान के भाव

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, गल्ला एवं व्यापार एसोसिएशन के मुन्नालाल गुप्ता सहित अन्य लोग।
  • मंडी में गुरुवार को आई 1 हजार ट्रॉली धान, 1850 रुपए तक मिलेे भाव

किसानों के आंदोलन के एक दिन बाद ही मंडी में धान के भाव में 200 से 250 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक की बढ़ोत्तरी हो गई। यह बढ़ोत्तरी लगातार किसानों के द्वारा किए जा रहे आंदोलन और कलेक्टर द्वारा समस्याओं के निराकरण के बाद मंडी में नीलामी से खरीदी और प्रशासन की सख्ती के कारण हुई। हालांकि व्यापारी धान के भाव में बढ़ोत्तरी की बात ऊपर से अचानक से चावल की डिमांड आना बता रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि नीलामी से खरीदी बंद होने और मल्हार प्रथा बंद किए जाने को लेकर बुधवार की रात प्रशासन ने किसानों और व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक कराई थी।

दरअसल इस बार मंडी में 1509 किस्म के धान के भाव किसानों को अधिकतम 1600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल थे। कम भाव मिलने के कारण किसानो को नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा था और वे आक्रोशित थे। मंगलवार को किसानो में मंडी गेट पर धरना दिया, तब कलेक्टर ने उनके साथ बैठक कर उनकी समस्याओं के निराकरण का आश्वासन दिया था। बुधवार की रात किसानों और व्यापारियों की बैठक की गई तो नीलामी से धान खरीदी जाने एवं मल्हार प्रथा के लिए निगरानी समिति बनाए जाने को लेकर चर्चा की गई।

मल्हार प्रथा बंद करके एसडीएम ने बनाई निगरानी समिति
शुक्रवार की रात एसडीएम कार्यालय में किसान प्रतिनिधियों और व्यापारियों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ प्रशासन द्वारा बैठक आयोजित कराई गई। बैठक में किसानों ने कहा कि मंडी में व्यापारी धान खरीदी के समय अलग भाव लगाते हैं, साथ ही तुलाई के समय माल में क्वालिटी सही या गीली धान होना बताकर उसका भाव गिरा देते हैं। किसानों ने इस मल्हार प्रथा को बंद किए जाने की बात अफसरों के सामने कही। जिस पर मल्हार प्रथा को बंद करने के लिए एसडीएम द्वारा किसान, व्यापारी और मंडी कर्मचारियों की निगरानी में समिति का गठन कर दिया गया। यह समिति शिकायत के बाद जांच करेगी।

इसके साथ ही सैंपल से खरीदी न होकर नीलामी से खरीदी की जा सके, इसलिए मंडी में बने टीन शैड को खाली कराकर उसमें अलग-अलग किस्म की अलग-अलग शेडों में टोकन देकर ट्रॉली खडी कराई जाएंगी। इसके साथ ही तौल कांटो में गड़बडी की शिकायत पर मंडी में लगे व्यापारियों के तौल कांटों की जांच 7 दिन में कराई जाएगी एवं गड़बडी पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी । एवं मंडी में खरीदी के नियमों की जानकारी किसानों को इसके लिए मंडी परिसर मे प्रचार- प्रसार की व्यवस्था के लिए बैनर पर्चें लगवाए जाएंगे। बैठक में एसडीएम प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, गल्ला एवं व्यापार एसोसिएशन के मुन्नालाल गुप्ता, कृषक संघ के राज तोमर,सुरेद्र सिंह सहित अन्य किसान और मंडी अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

गुरुवार को बढ़ा दिए भाव
गुरुवार को अचानक से व्यापारियों ने मंडी में धान के भाव बढ़ा दिए। गुरुवार को मंडी में करीब 1 हजार से अधिक ट्रॉली धान आई हुई थी। यह धान जिसमें 1509 किस्म की धान के भाव अधिकतम 1850 रुपए तक मिले। जबकि दो दिन पहले तक इसी किस्म की धान अधिकतम 1600 रुपए तक प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से बिक रही थी। वहीं 1121 किस्म की धान अधिकत 2275 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव में बिकी, जिससे किसानों के चेहर खुश दिखे। किसान बोले त्योहार निकट है इसलिए अब वे अपनी धान को मंडी में लाने के लिए तैयार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें