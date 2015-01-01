पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:हादसे के बाद तत्कालीन मंत्री ने दिए थे नाला पाटने के निर्देश, डेढ़ साल बाद भी वही हाल

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
संदुरपुरा का वह नाला जिसमें डेढ साल पहलेेे बच्चे की डूबने से मौत हुई थी ।
  • 24 जून 2019 को नाले में डूबने से हुई थी बच्चे की मौत

शहर के सुंदरपुरा मोहल्ले से निकलने नाले में 24जून 2019 की रात को एक बच्चे की गिरकर मौत डूबने से हो गई थी। मृत बच्चे के परिवार को ढांढस बंधाने के लिए कांग्रेस सरकार में प्रभारी मंत्री रहे आरिफ अकील, विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह और तत्कालीन कलेक्टर छोटे सिंह पीडित परिजनों के घर पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता देने के साथ नगर पालिका अधिकारियों को नाले की सफाई करने के लिए साथ नाला पाटने के निर्देश दिए थे। लेकिन डेढ़ साल बीत जाने के बाद भी नाले को पाटने के लिए नापजोख तक नहीं कराई।

गौरतलब है कि सुंदरपुरा निवासी मंगल शाक्य का छोटा बेटा वीर 24 जून 2019 की रात को घर के बाहर नाले के किनारे खेलते हुए नाले में गिर गया था। वहीं नाले में डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई थी। बच्चे की मौत के दौरान तत्कालीन प्रभारी मंत्री आरिफ अकील शहर में ही थे, उनको जब इस घटना का पता चला तो वे प्रशासनिक अमले के साथ पीडित परिवार के बीच पहुंचे। वहां पर उन्होंने परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाते हुए आर्थिक सहायता दी साथ ही उन्होंने नपाधिकारियों को नाले की सफाई कराकर उसको पाटने के लिए निर्देशित किया।

इस दौरान वहां पर मौजूद नपा सीएमओ सुरेंद्र शमा ने तत्कालीन प्रभारी मंत्री अकील को बताया कि यह नाला हमारे अधीन नहीं आता है। सीएमओ की इस बात पर तत्कालीन कलेक्टर छोटे सिंह ने कहा कि नाला किसी भी विभाग के अधीन आता हो लेकिन इसको पाटने का काम नगर पालिका द्वारा किया जाएगा। लेकिन डेढ़ साल बीत जाने के बाद नाले को पाटा नहीं है। वहीं मृत बच्चे वीर के पिता मंगल सहित स्थानीय निवासी लोगों का कहना है कि नाले को पाटने के लिए हम लोग पिछले डेढ़ साल में कई बार नपा और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से मांग कर चुके हैं। लेकिन हमेशा हमें उनकी ओर से झूठा आश्वासन दे दिया जाता है।

