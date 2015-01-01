पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतत: गलियों में भरे पानी को निकाला:खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद नपाधिकारियों ने आनन-फानन में जलनिकासी कराई।

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
बजरिया की गली से पानी की निकासी होने के बाद लोग निकलते हुए ।

नगर पालिका द्वारा सोमवार को हनुमान बजरिया रोड से जुड़ी 10 गलियों में भरे गंदे पानी की निकासी कराई गई। साथ नपा सफाई कर्मचारियों ने चोक नाले-नालियों की सफाई की। गलियों में पानी की निकासी होने से स्थानीय लोगाें को आवागमन में सुगमता हुई।

गौरतलब है कि बजरिया रोड से जुड़ी हुई 10 गलियों में पिछले दस दिन से गंदा पानी भरा हुआ था। जिससे स्थानीय लोगों को आवागमन और बदबू से परेशान हो रहे थे। लोगों की समस्या को देखते हुए दैनिक भास्कर द्वारा सोमवार को हनुमान बजरिया में बढ़ा दी सड़क की ऊंचाई, अब 10 गलियों में भरा नालियों का गंदा पानी शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित की गई। खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद सोमवार सुबह नगर पालिका अधिकारी हरकत में आए। उन्होंने आनन-फानन में बजरिया में पहुंचकर पंप से े पानी की निकासी के साथ नालियों की सफाई कराई।

सड़क की ऊंचाई अधिक होने से भरा पानीः स्थानीय निवासी कैलाश शर्मा, अनिल अग्रवाल, बंटी तिवारी आदि ने बताया कि नगर पालिका द्वारा शहर की हनुमान बजरिया में नवीन रोड का निर्माण कराया गया है। लेकिन सड़क की ऊंचाई अधिक होने और गंदे पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से बजरिया से जुड़ी हुई इन दस गलियों में जलभराव की समस्या उत्पन्न हो गई थी। जिससे गलियों में रहने वाले स्थानीय लोगों को आवागमन में परेशानी हो रही थी, अब पानी की निकासी होने से हम लोगों को आवागमन में सुगमता हुई है।

