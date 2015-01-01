पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुखार को वायरल ही न समझें:कोरोना के अलावा हो सकता है डेंगू-चिकनगुनिया, क्योंकि घरों में पनप रहा मच्छर का लार्वा

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घरों में सर्वे करने निकली टीम को कई जगह मिला लार्वा, लापरवाही न केवल घर बल्कि पड़ोसियों पर पड़ सकती है भारी
  • बुखार होने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में डेंगू और चिकनगुनिया का अंदेशा बढ़ गया है। इसका कारण घरों में पानी के बर्तनों में पनप रहा लार्वा है। सर्वे करने निकली मलेरिया विभाग की टीम को कई घरों में रोजमर्रा के उपयोग के पानी में लार्वा तैरता हुआ मिल रहा है।

ऐसे हालातों में अगर सावधानी नहीं बरती तो एक साथ तीन बीमारियों का अटैक जानलेवा हो सकता है। मच्छरों से पनपने वाली इन बीमारियों से ग्रसित होने का अंदेशा न केवल घर के लोगों बल्कि आस पड़ौस में भी हो सकता है। इन दिनों में हमें हर बुखार को वायरल समझने की गलती नहीं करना है और खुद डॉक्टर बनकर दवाएं भी नहीं लेना हैं। अगर बीमार हैं, तो तुरंत अस्पताल में डॉक्टर से परामर्श लें और जांच कराएं।

यहां बता दें इन दिनों शहर की हाउसिंग कॉलोनी में टीम सर्वे कर रही है। यहां आशीष जैन पुत्र करुणा सागर जैन के यहां टीम पहुंची तो पानी की टंकी में देखा छोटे- छोटे कीड़ेनुमा लार्वा तैरता हुआ मिला। तब टंकी को खाली कराकर सुखाकर पानी भरने के लिए कहा गया।

इसी प्रकार प्रभाष चंद्र जैन पुत्र बाबूराम जैन के यहां पानी से भरी टंकी में लार्वा पाया गया। यहां भी इसे खाली कर सुखाकर पुन: भरने के लिए गया। कमोबेश इसी प्रकार की स्थिति कई घरों में मिल रही है। टीम से कई लोग भी यह भी कह रहे हैं कि उनके यहां टंकी है ही नहीं जबकि ऐसा संभव नहीं है किसी घर में पानी भरने के लिए बर्तन न हो।

कई लोगों द्वारा इन दिनों बंद हो चुके कूलरों का पानी खाली नहीं किया गया है इनमें भी लार्वा पनप रहा है। टीम द्वारा लोगों को आगाह किया जा रहा है कि किसी भी बर्तन में सात दिन से अधिक समय तक पानी जमा न रहने दें। पानी के बर्तन को खाली कर दें सुखाकर पुन: भर दें।

डेंगू, मलेरिया और चिकनगुनिया मच्छर जनित रोग, इसलिए पानी एकत्रित न होने दें

कोरोना वायरस
यह संक्रमण एक दूसरे के संपर्क से फैलता है। बुखार, बदन दर्द, नाक बहना, गले में खराश, खाने का स्वाद बदलना, गंध व खुशबू नहीं आना, उल्टी व दस्त मुख्य लक्षण हैं।

बचाव
बिना काम घर से नहीं निकलें। अगर निकलें तो फेस मास्क लगाएं। भीड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में जाने से बचें। एक दूसरे से दो गज की दूरी रखें। बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोते रहें। अभी इस बीमारी की कोई दवाई नहीं है, इसलिए सावधानी ही इसका इलाज है।

डेंगू व चिकनगुनिया
मच्छर से फैलता है, यह दिन में काटता है। तेज बुखार, सिर में तेज दर्द, मांसपेशियों व जोड़ों में दर्द, स्वादहीन होना, भूख न लगना, छाती व ऊपरी अंगों पर खसरे जैसे दाने होना, चक्कर आना, जी घबराना व उल्टी आना लक्षण हैं।

बचाव
दिन के समय पूरी बांह वाले कपड़े पहनें। रात में मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करें। पशुओं की खेलियों और कूलर का पानी सप्ताह में एक बार बदलें और सुखाकर फिर से भरें। घर में टंकियों तथा बर्तनों को ढककर रखें।

मलेरिया
यह मादा एनाफिलीज के डंक लगाने से होता है। अचानक सर्दी लगना (कंपकंपी लगना, अधिक रजाई-कम्बल ओढ़ना), फिर गर्मी लगकर तेज बुखार होना, पसीना आकर बुखार कम होना व कमजोरी महसूस करना मुख्य लक्षण हैं।

बचाव
घरों में डीडीटी का छिड़काव कराएं। घरों के आसपास पानी इकट्ठा नहीं होने दें। टांके व पेयजल स्रोतों में टैमीफॉस डलवाते रहें। मा पानी में केरोसिन या जले तेल का छिड़काव करें। मच्छरदानी व जाली के गेट का उपयोग करें।

कोरोना के साथ अगर डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया हुआ तो मरीज को रहता है ज्यादा खतरा
^कोरोना के साथ अगर डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया या दूसरी बीमारी हुई तो वह खतरनाक और जानलेवा हो सकती है। ऐसे में अपने घर के आसपास पानी जमा नहीं होने दें। अगर पानी भरा है तो उसमें जला तेल या केरोसिन डालें। घरों में गमलों, कूलर, परिंडे या अन्य खुली टंकी व बर्तन में कई दिन तक पानी भरा नहीं रखें। कोरोना के लिए फेस मास्क लगाएं। डमलेरिया से बचाव के लिए मच्छरों को नहीं पनपने दें।
डॉ. अजीत मिश्रा, सीएमएचओ

