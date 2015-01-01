पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोलभाव करने पर विवाद:950 रुपए के कपड़ों के 500 रुपए लगाए तो दुकानदार गुस्साया, ग्राहक का पकड़ा कॉलर

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
मोलभाव करने पर ग्राहक के साथ झूमाझटकी का एक मामला सामने आया है।रिदौली निवासी शिवम (20) पुत्र शिवशंकर सिंह भदौरिया सोमवार की दोपहर अपनी मां देवकी के साथ सदर बाजार में कपड़े खरीदने आए थे। वे सदर बाजार में कोऑपरेटिव बैंक के सामने स्थित राजेश जैन की कपड़े की दुकान पर पहुंचे।

यहां शिवम ने कपड़े का मोलभाव किया। दुकानदार ने कपड़ों की कीमत 950 रुपए बताई। लेकिन शिवम ने कहा कि वे 500 रुपए से ज्यादा नहीं देंगे। इसी पर दोनों में बहस हाे गई। इसके बाद राजेश और उनका बेटा शिब्बू ने शिवम के साथ झूमा झटकी कर दी।

