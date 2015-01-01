पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगीनमिजाज पुलिसकर्मी:एएसआई ने दूसरी शादी की, दो बच्चे हो गए, अब पता चला पहले से शादीशुदा है

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरी पत्नी ने मांगा भरण पोषण, केस भी दर्ज कराना चाहती है

पुलिस विभाग के शादीशुदा सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (एएसआई) ने दूसरी महिला से शादी रचाई और उससे दो बच्चों को जन्म दिया। लेकिन जब दूसरी पत्नी को पता चला कि वह पहले से शादीशुदा है तो अब वह अपने हक के लिए पुलिस विभाग के चक्कर लगा रही है। वहीं शनिवार को जब यह महिला अपने चार साल के बेटे को लेकर फिर एसपी ऑफिस फरियाद लेकर पहुंची तो प्रभारी एसपी संजीव कंचन ने उक्त मामले की जल्द जांच करने के आदेश सीएसपी आनंद राय को दिए हैं।

शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 4 भीम नगर निवासी मोहिनी तोमर ने शिकायत में कहा एएसआई विदुराज सिंह तोमर ने स्वयं को अविवाहित बताकर वर्ष 2012 में भिंडी ऋषि मंदिर में उससे शादी की। इसके बाद आर्य नगर, गांधी नगर, वीरेंद्र नगर, सैनिक कॉलोनी सहित अन्य कॉलोनियों में किराए के मकान में पति पत्नी के रुप में दोनों साथ रहे। वर्ष 2014 और 2016 में उसने दो बच्चों को जन्म दिया। लेकिन वर्ष 2019 में जब गंभीर रूप से बीमार होकर बिड़ला हास्पिटल में भर्ती थे। तब वह उन्हें खोजती हुई वहां पहुंची, जहां यह खुलासा हुआ कि एएसआई पहले से शादीशुदा है और उनके दो बच्चे हैं। इस पर मोहिनी अब अपने हक के लिए पुलिस विभाग में शिकायतें कर रही है।

दर्ज कराना चाह रही शोषण का केस
मोहिनी को जैसे ही पता चला कि एएसआई विदुराज सिंह तोमर पहले से शादीशुदा हैं तो उन्होंने पुलिस में शिकायत कर भरण पोषण राशि दिलाए जाने की मांग की। इस पर पुलिस अधिकारियों ने उन्हें उत्तराधिकार प्रमाण पत्र लाने के लिए कहा।

इसके लिए भिंड एसपी की ओर से महिला सशक्तीकरण अधिकारी को पत्राचार भी किया गया। जब मोहिनी को लगा इस कार्रवाई में समय अधिक लगेगा तो अब वे विदुराज सिंह पर शारीरिक शोषण किए जाने का मुकदमा दर्ज कराना चाह रही है। ऐसे में प्रभारी एसपी कंचन पूरे मामले की जांच सीएसपी आनंद राय को दी है।

