परेशानी:एक माह से नलों में आ रहा झाग का गंदा पानी

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 29 टीकाराम वाली गली में रहने वाले लोग हो रहे परेशान

शहर के वार्ड क्रमांक 29 टीकाराम वाली गली के रहवासी करीब एक महीने से गंदे पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। सुबह नल शुरू होते ही नाली का पानी आना शुरू हो जाता है। करीब आधे घंटे यही स्थिति रहती है, इसके बाद झाग वाला पानी आता है और नल बंद हो जाते हैं। पानी इतना गंदा रहता है कि उसका किसी भी काम में उपयोग नहीं हो सकता। बुधवार को भी नलों से गंदा पानी आने पर रहवासियों ने नगर पालिका अधिकारियों से कई बार समस्या से अवगत कराया है। लेकिन उसके बाद भी लोगों की परेशानी दूर नहीं हुई है। गौरतलब है कि टीकाराम वाली गली में टाटा कंपनी द्वारा एक महीने पहले पानी की नई लाइन बिछाई जा रही थी। उस दौरान पानी की पुरानी पाइप लाइन कई जगह पर टूट गई। जिसके कारण नलों में गंदा पानी आ रहा है। स्थानीय निवासी रामनाथ सोनी, विशाल सोनी, रामप्रकाश हिंडोलिया, निहाल जैन, पप्पू जैन, राजेंद्र जैन, रमन हिंडोलिया का कहना है कि नई पाइप लाइन बिछाने से पुरानी पानी लाइन टूट गई। इस टूटी हुई लाइन से घरों में सुबह-शाम गंदा पानी आ रहा है। वहीं हमारे द्वारा कई बार नगर पालिका और टाटा कंपनी के अधिकारियों से पाइप लाइन ठीक करने के लिए कहा गया, लेकिन लाइन अभी तक सही नहीं हुई।

