कोरोना का कहर:दीपावली से पहले फिर कोरोना ब्लास्ट 14 नए मरीज मिले, इनमें 8 भिंड के ही

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली पर्व से एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना ब्लास्ट हुआ है। एक साथ जिले में कोरोना के 14 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें से 8 अकेले भिंड शहर से हैं। इस प्रकार से जिले में कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 1239 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं छह पुराने मरीज स्वस्थ्य होने के बाद ठीक हो चुके मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1163 पर पहुंच गया है।

यहां बता दें कि शुक्रवार को 449 सैंपल में 14 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। इसमें झांसी मोहल्ला, मीरा कॉलोनी, आर्य नगर, बीटीआई रोड, गोविंद नगर, वैरागपुरा, मुखर्जी कॉलोनी में संक्रमित मिले हैं, जबकि मेहगांव के वार्ड 12, सिविल अस्पताल परिसर लहार, गोहद चौराहा पुलिस स्टेशन और गोहद के वार्ड क्रमांक 13 में एक ही परिवार के चार लोग कोरोना संक्रमित आए हैं।

