बेबसी:भिंड मेले में आए झूले वाले लॉकडाउन में फंस गए थे, अब लौटने को पैसे नहीं, आठ माह से मजदूरी और दया के भरोसे

भिंड25 मिनट पहले
8 माह पहले भिंड मेले में झूले से लोगों का मनोरंजन करने आए 10 परिवार लॉकडाउन की वजह से यहीं फंसे हुए हैं। मार्च के शुरुआत में परिवार सहित यह लोग मेले में यह सोचकर आए थे कि दो पैसे कमा लेंगे, लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से मेला शुरू ही नहीं हो सका। इसके बाद लगे लॉकडाउन में इनकी जमा पूंजी भी खर्च हो गई। अब वापस लौटने को भी पैसे नहीं है। झूला संचालक चंद खान ने बताया कि मेले में एक रुपए भी नहीं कमा सका, तो यहीं पर रुक गया। अब परिवार के भरण-पोषण के लिए बाजार में मजदूरी कर लेता हूं। इसके अलावा कभी-कभी समाजसेवी राशन दे जाते हैं। जादू का शो दिखाने वाली तारा बेगम निवासी आगरा ने ग्वालियर मेले में जो कमाया था। वह भी अब खत्म हो गया है, अब मेरे पास एक पैसा नहीं है। जिससे शो का पूरा सेट लेकर मैं अपने घर आगरा भी नहीं जा सकती। पिछले आठ महीने से मेले में तंबू लगाकर रह रहीं हूं। लॉकडाउन में प्रशासन से राशन मिल जाता था, लेकिन वह भी अब बंद हो गया है। लॉकडाउन ने हमें सड़क पर ला दिया।

