हार का विश्लेषण:अपनी ही पोलिंग पर हार गए भाजपा के रणवीर, युवा मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष सहित अन्य नेताओं के गांवों से भी नहीं मिली बढ़त

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
मतगणना स्थल पर मुंह लटकाए बैठे रणवीर ।
  • आम मतदाताओं में रणवीर के प्रति रही नाराजगी, भाजपा कार्यकर्ता भी उन्हें पूरी तरह स्वीकार नहीं कर पाए
  • रण्वीर 2018 के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर 23 हजार 989 वोट से रिकार्ड मतों से जीते थे

भाजपा का गढ़ मानी जाने वाली गोहद विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव में एक बार फिर कांग्रेस ने अपना कब्जा बरकरार रखा है। इसके पीछे एक ओर जहां आम मतदाताओं के मन में रणवीर के प्रति नाराजगी दिखाई दी है। वहीं दूसरा भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा भी रणवीर को पूरी तरह से पार्टी में स्वीकार न कर पाना नजर आ रहा है।

यही वजह रही है कि दो साल पहले वर्ष 2018 के आमचुनाव में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर 23 हजार 989 वोट से रिकार्ड जीत दर्ज कराने वाले रणवीर को इस उपचुनाव 2020 भाजपा के टिकट पर अपनी ही पोलिंग पर हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उन्हें अपनी पोलिंग क्रमांक 110 पर 119 वोट मिले। मेवाराम को 271 वोट मिले।

वहीं भाजपा युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर और गोहद जनपद अध्यक्ष प्रवेशी अशोक गुर्जर के गांव कीरतपुरा से भी हार कर निकले। उन्हें इस गांव में 1200 मत मिले। जबकि कांग्रेस के मेवाराम को यहां 2182 मत प्राप्त हुए। इसी प्रकार से गोहद ग्रामीण के मंडल अध्यक्ष दीपक तोमर के ग्राम चंदोखर में भी रणवीर हार गए। यहां रणवीर को 538 तो मेवाराम को 820 वोट प्राप्त हुए। इसीप्रकार से पूर्व मंत्री लाल सिंह आर्य सहित अन्य भाजपा नेताओं के गांव अथवा पोलिंग पर भी उन्हें कोई खास बढ़त नहीं मिली है।

परिणामस्वरुप रणवीर को मेवाराम ने 11 हजार 899 वोट से पराजित कर दिया। इस उपचुनाव में गोहद विधानसभा सीट पर नोटा (इनमें से कोई नहीं) जमकर चला। गोहद के 24 राउंड में से ऐसा कोई राउंड नहीं था जिसमें नोटा को 40 से कम मत मिले हो। पूरे 24 राउंड में नोटा को 991 वोट मिले हैं।

रणवीर को सता रहा था भितरघात का डर
करीब 8 महीने पहले अपने नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की खातिर कांग्रेस छोड़ विधायकी से इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा में आए रणवीर जाटव को शुरू से ही यह डर सता रहा था कि भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता उन्हें मन से स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहे है। यही कारण था कि जब भी रणवीर किसी चुनावी बैठक अथवा सभा में बोलते तो यह बात ज़रूर कहते कि आपके (भाजपा) मान, सम्मान में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगे। इसका आप लोगों को मुझ पर भरोसा करना होगा। वहीं जब चुनाव के परिणाम खुले तो रणवीर का यह डर जायज भी नजर आया।

