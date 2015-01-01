पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:जैतपुर घाट पर शुरू नहीं हुई नाव, अस्थाई पुल से गुजरने वालों से वसूल रहे 20 रुपए

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
अटेर जैतपुर घाट पर बाइक सवारों से वसूली करता युवक।
  • एक सप्ताह पहले प्रशासन ने 10 लाख रुपए में दिया था नाव संचालन का ठेका

चंबल नदी के अटेर जैतपुर घाट पर भले ही प्रशासन ने नाव संचालन के लिए ठेका दे दिया है। लेकिन अब तक नाव का संचालन शुरु नहीं हो पाया है। वहीं ठेका लेने वालों चंबल नदी पर बने अस्थाई पुल से गुजरने वाले लोगों से 20 रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब अवैध वसूली भी शुरु कर दी है। जबकि प्रशासन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है, जिससे वसूली करने वालों के हौंसले बुलंद हो रहे हैं।

यहां बता दें कि अटेर जनपद पंचायत की ओर से हर वर्ष अटेर जैतपुर घाट पर 15 अक्टूबर से 15 जून तक, साल के आठ महीनों के लिए नाव संचालन के लिए ठेका नीलामी की जाती है। शेष चार महीने बारिश के दिनों में नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से बनने वाली बाढ़ की स्थिति को देखते हुए जनपद पंचायत नावों का संचालन बंद करवा देती है। इस वर्ष कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन के चलते बंद हुआ नाव संचालन ठेका देरी से हुआ। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब एक सप्ताह पहले प्रशासन ने 10 लाख रुपए नाव संचालन का ठेका दे दिया है। लेकिन नदी में अब तक नाव संचालन प्रारंभ नहीं हुआ है। नाव पुरानी होने के कारण अभी उसकी रिपेयरिंग कराई जा रही है।

वृहद पुल बना रही कंपनी ने बनाया है अस्थाई पुलः चंबल नदी पर अटेर-जैतपुर के बीच इन दिनों वृहद पुल का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इस पुल की लंबाई 850 मीटर और चौड़ाई 12 मीटर होगी। इस पुल का निर्माण पिछले तीन साल से चल रहा है। इस वृहद पुल को बनाने वाली कंपनी पिछले तीन साल से इस कार्य में लगी है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने चंबल नदी के एक घाट से दूसरे घाट तक सामान पहुंचाने के लिए एक अस्थाई पुल का निर्माण किया गया है, जिस पर से गुजरने के लिए नाव संचालन का ठेका लेने वाले लोग वसूली कर रहे हैं।

रास्ते में रस्सी का बैरियर बनाकर की जा रही वसूली:
अटेर में चंबल नदी के घाट की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते पर होने वाली वसूली के कुछ वीडियो सामने आए हैं, जिसमें रास्ते पर रस्सी का बैरियर डालकर लोगों से खुलेआम 20 रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से वसूली की जा रही है। खास बात तो यह है कि इस वीडियो में साफ दिखाई दे रहा है कि एक बाइक पर यदि दो लोग बैठे हुए हैं तो उनसे 40 रुपए लिए जा रहे हैं। यदि लोडिंग गाड़ी में तीन व्यक्ति है तो भी 20 रुपए के मान से वसूली की जा रही है। इन वीडियो में वसूली करने वाला व्यक्ति यह भी साफ कह रहा है कि ठेका इस बार बहुत मंहगा हुआ है इसलिए कोई रियायत नहीं बरती जाएगी। साथ ही बिना पैसे लिए लोगों को निकलने के लिए रस्सी नहीं हटाई जा रही है।

70 किलोमीटर का बचता है फेर
अटेर क्षेत्र के एक सैकड़ा से अधिक गांवों के लोगों की रिश्तेदारियां उत्तरप्रदेश के आगरा, फतेहाबाद, पिनाहाट, बाह, जैतपुर सहित अन्य कस्बों में हैं, जिससे प्रतिदिन इस क्षेत्र के एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग अटेर जैतपुरा घाट पर चंबल नदी पार करते हैं। इस रास्ते से अटेर से जैतपुर की दूरी 12 किलोमीटर है। जबकि फूफ वाया उदी होकर यही दूरी 70 किलोमीटर पड़ती है।

निकलने के लिए पैसे
बटेश्वर से खड़ेरी गांव में एक शादी समारोह में आना था। नदी पर बने अस्थाई पुल से हम लोग गुजरे। लेकिन बाद में 20 रुपए के हिसाब से दो लोगों के 40 रुपए लिए।
- रामप्रकाश, बटेश्वर

40 रुपए ले लिए
मुझे एक शादी समारोह में जैतपुर जाना था। इसके लिए हम बाइक से अटेर होते हुए गए। चंबल नदी पर हमसे दो लोगों के 40 रुपए लिए गए।
- श्यामवीर सिंह, गोरमी

अस्थाई पुल अधूरा है
अटेर में नाव घाट का ठेका तो 10-12 दिन पहले ही हो चुका है, इसलिए नाव से नदी पार करने वाले लोगों से पैसे लिए जा रहे होंगे। जहां मेरी जानकारी है कि चंबल नदी पर अस्थाई पुल अधूरा बना हुआ है।
उदय सिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, भिंड

