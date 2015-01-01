पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:अटेर-जैतपुर घाट पर लॉक डाउन से नाव बंद, 70 किमी का फेर लगाने को मजबूर यात्री

अटेर33 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मार्च से हुए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन में चंबल के अटेर-जैतपुर घाट पर नाव का संचालन बंद कर दिया गया था। लेकिन अब लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद भी इस घाट पर नाव नहीं चल रही जिससे लोगों 12 किमी का रास्ता तय करने के लिए 70 किमी का फेरा लगाना पड़ रहा है।

नदी के अटेर-जैतपुर घाट पर जनपद पंचायत अटेर द्वारा ठेका नीलामी कर ठेकेदार द्वारा संचालित कराई जाने वाली नाव का संचालन प्रशासन ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान बंद करा दिया था। अब सरकार द्वारा लॉक डाउन लगभग समाप्त कर दिया गया है, फिर भी यहां नाव का संचालन अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो सका है। इससे उत्तरप्रदेश की ओर जैतपुर जाने वाले यात्रियों को 12 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने के लिए 70किलोमीटर का चक्कर लगाकर जाना पड़ रहा है।

ज्ञात हो कि अटेर क्षेत्र के एक सैकड़ा से अधिक गांवों के लोगों की रिश्तेदारियां उत्तरप्रदेश के आगरा, फतेहाबाद, पिनाहाट, बाह, जैतपुर सहित अन्य जगहों पर हैं। जिससे प्रतिदिन क्षेत्र के दो हजार से अधिक लोग चंबल नदी पर संचालित होने वाली नाव के जरिए उत्तरप्रदेश की सीमा में आवागमन करते हैं। लेकिन 22 मार्च को कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण हुए देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन में नाव का संचालन बन्द होने से उत्तरप्रदेश की ओर जाने वाले लोगो को फूफ वाया उदी होते हुए जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

जिसमे लोगों को समय के साथ अधिक पैसा खर्च करना पड़ रहा है। उल्लेखनीय है अटेर से जैतपुर की दूरी चंबल नदी पर संचालित होने वाली नाव से पार करने पर दूरी मात्र 12 किलोमीटर है। जबकि फूफ वाया उदी होकर यही दूरी 70 किलोमीटर पड़ती है।

गाइडलाइन के तहत काम करेंगे
अटेर-जैतपुर घाट पर कोरोना के चलते नाव संचालन बंद किया गया था। क्योंकि नाव में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नियम का पालन नहीं हो सकता था। अब कोरोना की गाइडलाइन को दिखवा रहा हूं। उसी के आधार परकार्यवाही की जाएगी। उदयसिंह सिकरवार, एसडीएम, अटेर

