मतदान में उपद्रव:मेहगांव में बूथ कैप्चरिंग की कोशिश, पुलिसकर्मी की बंदूक छीनने का प्रयास; फर्जी मतदान और पुलिस को धमकाने की शिकायतें

भिंड8 मिनट पहले
लिलोई में पोलिंग बूथ पर टूटी ईवीएम।
  • बिना स्याही लगाए वोटिंग का भी आरोप, कांग्रेस ने की शिकायत
  • ईवीएम तोड़ने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने मतदान करने से इनकार किया

मेहगांव में दिनभर शिकायतें सामने आती रहीं। भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदौरिया के गृहग्राम अकालौनी के इंदिरा नगर पोलिंग बूथ पर सुबह के समय पीठासीन अधिकारी राजेंद्र परिहार ने लोगों को बिना स्याही लगाए ही वोट डालकर जाने दिया। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने बूथ के अंदर जाकर ऐसा करने से रोका। इसके बाद परिहार मतदाताओं की अंगुली पर स्याही लगवाने लगे। इसकी शिकायत कांग्रेस ने कलेक्टर से की है।

उधर, लिलोई के पोलिंग बूथ पर असामाजिक तत्वों ने ईवीएम तोड़ दी। जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र रावत और एसपी मनोज सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जब तक आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज नहीं होगा, तब तक हम मतदान नहीं करेंगे।

भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुलिस से बोले- दोनों को छोड़ना मत

मतदान के दौरान मेहगांव से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपीएस भदौरिया का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ। इसमें वे मोबाइल फोन पर पुलिस से कह रहे हैं कि कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता लालू और फौजी को छोड़ना नहीं। इन पर धारा 326 की कायमी करो।

एसएएफ इंस्पेक्टर का आरोप- बूथ कैप्चरिंग की कोशिश, सूचना पर टीआई बोले- उस बूथ पर क्यों जमे हो
एसएएफ इंस्पेक्टर शंकर सिंह दोहरे ने कहा कि पोलिंग बूथ 32 महुआ की चौकी पर ओपीएस भदौरिया के भतीजे रिंकू द्वारा बूथ कैप्चरिंग की कोशिश की गई। मैंने उन लोगों को खदेड़ा व गोरमी थाना प्रभारी मनोज सिंह राजपूत को सूचना दी। वे नहीं आए पर कहा- तुम वहां क्यों जमे हो, निकलते क्यों नहीं। महुआ की चौकी स्थित अन्य बूथ पर जवान की रायफल छुड़ाने की कोशिश भी की गई। यहां कुछ लोग फर्जी वोटिंग करना चाह रहे थे।

अशोकनगर : आशा के बिगड़े बोल- इन जैसे लोग हैं, जिनके कारण पुलिस काेे कुत्ता कहा जाता है
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी आशा दाेहरे ने भादौन के मतदान केंद्र पर गड़बड़ी के आरोप लगाए। उन्होंने एक पुलिसकर्मी द्वारा उनको अंदर जाने से रोके जाने पर कहा- इन जैसे पुलिस वाले लोग हैं, जिनके कारण पुलिस को कुत्ता कहा जाता है। इस दाैरान उन्होंने अपने भाई आनंद दोहरे को कुछ लोगों द्वारा उठाकर ले जाने का आराेप भी लगाया। इस संबंध में एसआई संदीप चौहान ने कहा कि मैंने कोई बदतमीजी नहीं की थी।

