नगर सरकार का बजट:27 साल बाद बिना परिषद पास होगा बजट, नेताओं का दखल न होने से टैक्स बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
भिंड। नगर पालिका में बजट को लेकर चर्चा करते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
भिंड। नगर पालिका में बजट को लेकर चर्चा करते अधिकारी।
  • दोगुना हो सकता है जल कर, 40 के बजाय 80 रु. करने पर विचार

27 साल बाद नगर सरकार का बजट बिना परिषद की बैठक के पारित होगा। ऐसे में नगरपालिका इस बजट में अपनी आय बढ़ाने के लिए कर वृद्धि करने की तैयारी में है। मुख्य रुप से संपत्ति कर, जल कर और नगरपालिका की दुकानों के किराए में बढ़ोत्तरी का प्रस्ताव तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। इसके पीछे वजह यह बताई जा रही है कि सालों से नगरपालिका का स्थापना व्यय तो लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। लेकिन आय जस की तस है। नगरपालिका ने एेसा निर्णय लेेन का फैसला इसलिए भी किया है क्योंकि इस बार नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष और पार्षदों का राजनीतिक दखल नहीं है। हालांकि नगरपालिका के इन प्रस्तावों को प्रशासक (भिंड कलेक्टर) की अनुमति का इंतजार है।

यहां बता दें कि नगरपालिका भिंड ने सत्र 2021-22 का बजट बनाए जाने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो गई है। वर्ष 1994 के बाद वर्ष 2021 का बजट होगा जो कि बिना परिषद की बैठक के प्रशासक की मुहर से पारित होगा। इसलिए नगरपालिका इस बजट में स्वयं की आय बढ़ाने के प्रस्ताव तैयार कर रही है, जिसमें मुख्य रुप से सालों से चले आ रहे करों में वृद्धि पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

नपा के पास संसाधन पर्याप्त, आय कम इसलिए बढ़ा रहे टैक्स
भिंड नगरपालिका के पास आय के संसाधनों की कमी नहीं है। लेकिन नगरपालिका के पास वसूली के लिए भारी भरकम अमला होने के बाद भी उसकी वसूली नहीं की जाती है। हालत यह है कि शहर में नगरपालिका के स्वामित्व की 591 दुकानें हैं। लेकिन इनका किराया काफी कम होने के साथ साथ नियमित वसूल नहीं होता है, जिससे नगरपालिका को राजस्व की हानि होती है। इसी प्रकार से शहर में करीब 40 हजार से ज्यादा मकान है। जबकि नल कनेक्शन मात्र 16 हजार हैं। इसी प्रकार से शहरवासियों पर लाखों रुपए संपत्ति कर, समेकित कर बकाया है।

  • 40000 से ज्यादा मकान लेकिन नल कनेक्शन सिर्फ 16 हजार
  • 591 दुकानें नपा के स्वामित्व की, कम किराया,फिर भी नपा का भारी भरकम अमला समय पर किराया वसूल नहीं कर पाता।

दुकानों के किराए में 25 फीसदी, संपत्ति कर में 20% बढ़ोत्तरी करने की तैयारी
सूत्रों की माने तो नए बजट में संपत्ति कर में 20 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ नगरपालिका के स्वामित्व की दुकानों के किराए में 25 प्रतिशत बढ़ोत्तरी किए जाने की तैयारी चल रही है। हालांकि इस वृद्धि से भले ही शहरवासियों की जेब पर बोझ बढ़ेगा। लेकिन इसके पीछे नगरपालिका अधिकारियों का तर्क है कि जब नगरपालिका के पास अच्छी आय होगी, तो उसे शहर के विकास पर खर्च किया जा सकेगा।

जल कर बढ़ाने पर विचार
नए बजट में जल कर दो गुना हो सकता है। सूत्रों की माने तो कमिश्नर की बैठक में इसे स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है। वर्तमान में भिंड नगरपालिका जलकर के रूप में 40 रुपए प्रति माह ले रही है। लेकिन अब इसे 80 रुपए प्रति माह किए जाने पर विचार चल रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि नगरपालिका में 40 रुपए जलकर वर्ष 1994 के बजट में तय हुआ था। तब भी नगरपालिका में प्रशासक बैठे थे।

स्थापना व्यय... कर्मचारियों के वेतन भत्ते के खर्च को स्थापना व्यय कहते हैं
नगरपालिका परिषद में कार्य करने वाले स्थाई कर्मचारियों का वेतन, भत्ते जैसे टीए बिल, मेडिकल बिल, जीपीएफ के अलावा पार्षद, अध्यक्ष का मानदेय व अस्थाई कर्मचारियों के वेतन पर होने वाले खर्च को स्थापना व्यय कहा जाता है। यह खर्चा नगरपालिका राजस्व वसूली का 65 प्रतिशत भाग से अधिक नहीं होना चाहिए। शेष 35 प्रतिशत भाग विकास कार्यों पर खर्च होता है।

हर साल बढ़ता है 10 फीसदी स्थापना व्यय
वर्ष 2020-21 में भिंड नगरपालिका का स्थापना व्यय 23 करोड़ 61 लाख रुपए रहा था। जबकि 2021-22 में यह व्यय 25 करोड़ 97 लाख रुपए का प्रस्ताव है। बजट बनाने वालों की माने तो स्थापना व्यय में हर साल 10 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोत्तरी होती है।

आय बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव
इस बार बजट बिना परिषद की बैठक के पारित होगा। नए बजट में निकाय की आय बढ़ाने के लिए प्रस्ताव कराए जा रहे हैं, ताकि परिषद की आय बढ़ सके। जिन्हें प्रशासक महोदय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा।
- सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, भिंड

