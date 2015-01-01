पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:नक्षत्र के हिसाब से पौधरोपण करने से ग्रह दोष का होता है निवारण: महंत रामदास

नक्षत्र वाटिका में पौध रोपण करते हुए महंत रामदास महाराज।
  • वसुंधरा श्रृंगार युवा मंडल के सानिध्य में छठवीं नक्षत्र वाटिका की रखी गई नींव

जन्म से लेकर मृत्यु तक पेड़- पौधों का अत्यधिक महत्व है। इनमें कई पौधे औषधीय महत्व के भी हैं। पीपल के वृक्ष से ताे हमें 24 घंटे प्राणवायु ऑक्सीजन मिलती है। इसके नीचे शनिवार के राेज दीपक रखने से शनि का प्रकाेप से बचाव होता है। यह बात दंदरौआ सरकार के महंत रामदास महाराज ने वसुंधरा श्रृंगार युवा मंडल के तत्वावधान में निकटस्थ ग्राम भटमास में स्वामी सुखदेवानंद आश्रम परिसर में छठवीं नक्षत्र वाटिका की नींव रखने के अवसर पर कही।

महंत रामदास महाराज ने आगे कहा कि वृक्षों की अंधाधुंध कटाई की गई है। मानव समाज द्वारा किया गया यह कृत्य निंदनीय है। लेकिन आज युवा मंडल के सदस्यों द्वारा जो पहल की जा रही है वह वाकई सराहनीय है। हर व्यक्ति का जन्म किसी ना किसी राशि में होता है। जब अपने नक्षत्र के पौधे का रोपण करते हैं और उसका पूजन करते हैं तो इससे ग्रह दोष का निवारण होता है अतः नक्षत्र वाटिका हम सबके लिए बहुत उपयोगी है।

पौधरोपण से पहले हुआ गायत्री यज्ञ:
नक्षत्र वाटिका में पौधरोपण से पहले वेद मंत्र उच्चारण के साथ गायत्री परिवार के जिला संयोजक सत्येंद्र सिंह राजावत एवं आश्रम के महंत स्वामी हरिओम महाराज एवं मंदिर पुजारी रामानंद महाराज द्वारा यज्ञ एवं पौधों का पूजन कराया गया। ब्लॉक कोऑर्डिनेटर धर्मवीर यादव, उदयवीर यादव, मंडल उपाध्यक्ष बालकृष्ण, दीपक मिश्रा, गौरव जादौन, मिशन के जिला उपाध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र भारद्वाज, कपिल तिवारी, विकास सिंह, संजय यादव, हरवीर यादव, लाखन सिंह, वैभव गुप्ता, महेश सिंह, साहिब सिंह, सचिन यादव, बृजेंद्र यादव, शिवव्रत, भूरे यादव, राजेश सिंह, शोभाराम फौजी, विनोद यादव, राम प्रकाश यादव का सहयोग रहा।

वाटिका परिसर को किया गया सुरक्षित
नेहरू युवा केंद्र के ब्लॉक कॉर्डिनेटर हरे कृष्ण शर्मा (आजाद) ने बताया ग्राम वासियों के सहयोग से नक्षत्र वाटिका परिसर को 4 कुंटल जाली से सुरक्षित कर सिंचाई की व्यवस्था कराई गई है। युवा मंडल के उपाध्यक्ष बालकिशन बौहरे ने नक्शा बनाया तथा 27 नक्षत्र के पौधे दिशा अनुसार रोपित किए। इसके साथ 251 से अधिक पारस, पीपल, बेलपत्र, शमी, रुद्राक्ष, मौलश्री, खैर, बरगद, बहेड़ा, आंवला, शीशम, गूलर, कटहल के अलावा फूलों के पौधों का रोपण किया गया है। पौधरोपण करने वाले लोगों ने अन्य लोगों को पौधरोपण के प्रति जागरूक करने तथा पौधों की रक्षा की बात भी कही।

