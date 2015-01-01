पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाइल्ड लाइन के दाेस्ती सप्ताह के तहत आयोजन:लापता बच्चा मिले तो 1098 पर कॉल करेंः शर्मा

भिंड2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बच्चाें का जन्मदिन मनाते चाइल्ड लाइन टीम के सदस्य ।

चाइल्ड लाइन टीम द्वारा चलाए जा रहे दोस्ती सप्ताह के सातवें दिन शुक्रवार को मुरलीपुरा मोड पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान टीम के सदस्यों ने गरीब परिवार के बच्चों को सामूहिक रूप से जन्मदिन मनाया। इस दौरान सदस्यों ने बच्चों के माता-पिता को हेल्पलाइन नंबर1098 की जानकारी दी।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान चाइल्ड लाइन टीम सदस्य आशुतोष शर्मा ने बताया कि चाइल्ड लाइन किस प्रकार से नाबालिग बच्चों के लिए कार्य करती है। बच्चे व उनके परिजन किस प्रकार से क्या-क्या सुविधा चाइल्ड लाइन से ले सकते है। छात्र-छात्राओं को बताया गया कि चाइल्ड लाइन 1098आपातकालीन सेवा है, जो ऐसे बच्चे जिन्हें देखभाल एवं सुरक्षा की आवश्यकता है। घर से भटके हुए एवं भागे हुए बच्चे,गंभीर रूप से बीमार बच्चे इनका उपचार उनके परिजन समय पर नहीं करा सकते है या आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम न होने के कारण उपचार नहीं करवा पाते है। उनकी सूचना मिलने पर चाइल्ड लाइन द्वारा तत्काल सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है।

बच्चों का यदि किसी के द्वारा शोषण किया जा रहा है या कहीं बालश्रमिक कार्य कर रहा है या दलालों द्वारा किसी नाबालिग को कहीं ले जाया जा रहा है। ऐसे बच्चों की मदद के लिए चाइल्ड लाइन टीम काम करती है। 1098 पर कोई भी बच्चा या उसके परिजन काल करके सूचना दे सकते हैं। कार्यक्रम के अंत में टीम के सदस्यों ने केक काटकर बच्चों को जन्मदिन मनाया। इस मौके पर नीलकमल सिंह,उपेंद व्याश, अनमोल, अजब, संजीव तोमर आदि मौजूद रहे।

