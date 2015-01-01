पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइव शिकार:तैरती मछली को पकड़ने बगुले ने गौरी सरोवर में दौड़ लगाई, 15 सेकंड में ही चोंच से दबोच लिया

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
गौरी सरोवर पर शिकार के लिए उड़ान भरता बगुला पक्षी

नदी और तालाब के किनारे रहने वाला यह भूराबगुला है। जिसका वैज्ञानिक नाम लिटिल इग्रेट है। यह अपने शिकार करने के अनूठे तरीके लिए भी जाना जाता है। तालाब या फिर नदी में तैरती हुई मछलियों का महज 10 से 15 सेकंड में शिकार कर लेता है। पानी के ऊपर दौड़ लगाते हुए लिटिल इग्रेट पानी में तैरती हुई मछली देखकर पलक झपकते ही शिकार कर लेता है। इस पक्षी के बारे में यह भी कहा जाता है कि मछुआरे के जाल में एक बार मछली भले ही न आए, लेकिन लिटिल इग्रेट की चोंच से मछली बचकर नहीं निकल सकती है।

शुक्रवार को शहर के ऐतिहासिक गौरी सरोवर में पानी की सतह पर तैर रही जिंदा मछली को लिटिल इग्रेट पक्षी ने पलक झपकते ही अपना शिकार बनाया। इसके बाद मछली को अपनी चोंच में दबाकर आसमान में उड़ गया। शहर के ऐतिहासिक गौरी सरोवर के आसपास सुबह और शाम के समय यह पक्षी बड़ी संख्या में नजर आते हैं।

पानी के ऊपर शिकार के लिए दौड़ लगाता बगुला
पानी के अंदर चोंच डालकर मछली जकड़ ली
शिकार पूरा, चोंच में मछली लेकर उड़ गया बगुला
15 से 20 साल होता है जीवनकाल
लिटिल इग्रेट पक्षी का जीवन काल 15 से 20 साल का होता है। इन पक्षियों का घोंसला पेड़ों की पत्तियों, टहनियों से बना होता है। बगुला अपना घोंसला वृक्षों या ऊंची चट्टानों पर बनाते है। ऐसा वो शिकारियों से बचने के लिए करते हैं।

लिटिल इग्रेट का मुख्य भोजन मछली|
लिटिल इग्रेट 55-65 सेमी लंबा और 350 से 550 ग्राम का होता है। यह शांत और सामाजिक पक्षी है। छोटी-छोटी मछली इसका मुख्य भोजन है। इसके अलावा यह कीट, मेंढक आदि शिकार करता है। इनकी टांगे लंबी और पतली होती है। इसकी चोंच भी लंबी होती है। इसकी गर्दन भी लंबी और मुड़ी हुई होती है। यह 48 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटों की रफ्तार उड़ता है।

