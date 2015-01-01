पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:सीसी सड़क और नाला निर्माण कार्य बंद सड़क पर मिट्‌टी से दलदल जैसे हालात

भिंड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कॉटनजीन कॉलोनी के लोगों को कीचड़ में धंसकर करना पड़ रहा आवागमन
  • एक महीने से बंद नाला व सीसी सड़क निर्माण

शहर में सरकारी अधिकारी- कर्मचारियों की कॉटनजीन कॉलोनी में एक दिन की बारिश के बाद रोड पर दलदल बन गया है। यहां आवासों के आने सड़क पर दलदल ओर पीछे जलभराव के हालात बने हुए हैं। इससे संक्रामक बीमारियां फैलने का अंदेशा उत्पन्न हो गया है।

इस रोड से अकेले कॉलोनीवासी ही नहीं एक्सीलेंस मिडिल स्कूल, शासकीय प्राइमरी स्कूल, बीईओ और बीआरसी कार्यालय के अलावा लोग पुराने गल्ला मंडी परिसर, मंशापूर्ण हनुमान मंदिर, इटावा रोड आदि के लिए आवागमन करते हैं। कॉलोनी वासियों का कहना है सड़क व नाला निर्माण कार्य जल्दी हो जाए तो उनके साथ ही आवागमन करने वालों को समस्या से राहत मिल जाए।

यहां बता दें इटावा रोड से कॉटनजीन कॉलोनी होते हुए अटेर रोड के बेटी बचाओ चौराहा के लिए सीसी रोड एवं नाला निर्माण कार्य पिछले महीने शुरू हुआ था। लेकिन कॉलोनी में मोड़ तक रोड का निर्माण होने के बाद फिलहाल कार्य बंद हो गया है। इस बजह से पिछले दिनों हुई बारिश के बाद हालात बिगड़ गए हैं।

एक्सीलेंस स्कूल और आवासों के सामने पहले डलवाई मिट्टी पानी बरसने के बाद दलदल में तब्दील हो गई है। इन दिनों तेज धूप भी नहीं निकल रही है। इस वजह से एक दिनी बारिश के बाद लोगों को एक पखवाड़े तक आवागमन करने में परेशानी का सामना करने को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। कॉलोनी निवासियों ने जल्दी से जल्दी सड़क, नाला व नाली निर्माण कराए जाने की मांग की है जिससे व्याप्त गंदगी से राहत मिल सके। इसके साथ ही नियमित रूप से साफ- सफाई कराए जाने की भी मांग की है।

रानी का ताल इलाके में नहीं पहुंचते सफाई कर्मचारी:शहरी क्षेत्र के वार्ड क्रमांक एक रानी का ताल इलाके में साफ- सफाई करने के लिए कर्मचारी नियमित रूप से न पहुंचने से जगह- जगह गंदगी पसरी हुई है। नालियों की साफ- सफाई न होने से लंबे समय से पानी भरा हुआ है। इससे बीमारियां फैलने की आशंका उत्पन्न हो गई है।

सड़क खुदाई के बाद बरत रहे लापरवाही
शहर के जिन इलाकों में सीवर और वॉटर लाइन के लिए खुदाई हुई है उन इलाकों में सफाई कर्मचारी अपने कामकाज के प्रति लापरवाही बरतने लगे है। इस कारण शहर में कई जगह गंदगी पसरी हुई नजर आ रही है। सफाई कर्मचारियों कहते हैं जब रोड ही साफ- सफाई करने लायक नहीं रही हैं तब सफाई कैसे कर सकते हैं। इस प्रकार की स्थिति ऊषा कॉलोनी, हाउसिंग कॉलोनी, धर्मपुरी आदि इलाकों में बनी हुई है।

जल्दी शुरू कराया जाएगा निर्माण कार्य
^ठेकेदार द्वारा कॉटनजीन कॉलोनी में सड़क व नाला निर्माण का काम क्यों रोक दिया गया है इसकी जानकारी कर जल्दी कार्य शुरू कराया जाएगा। जिन इलाकों में साफ- सफाई की समस्या है वहां सफाई कर्मचारियों को तैनात कर सफाई कराई जाएगी।
सुरेंद्र शर्मा, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका परिषद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें