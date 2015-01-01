पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों ने पेंटिंग में दिया संदेश:बाल श्रम कराना है गलत, पर्यावरण संरक्षण हमारी जिम्मेदारी

भिंडएक घंटा पहले
प्रतियोगिता के दौरान बनाई पेंटिंग दिखाते हुए बच्चे।
  • चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती सप्ताह के छठवें रोज हुई पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता

चाइल्ड लाइन सप्ताह के छठवें रोज बच्चों के पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई। इसमें बच्चों के द्वारा बाल श्रम कराया जाना कानूनी रूप से गलत ठहराया तथा पर्यावरण संरक्षण किए जाने की जिम्मेदारी सबकी बताई। इसके अलावा बच्चों ने रंगों के माध्यम से मनचाही आकृति बनाई। बच्चो एक नया उत्साह देखा गया। अंत में इन बच्चों को पुरस्कृत किया गया।

चाइल्ड लाइन के डायरेक्टर शिवभान सिंह राठौड़ के मार्गदर्शन में वार्ड क्रमांक एक में संचालित अन्नपूर्णा स्व सहायता समूह कार्यालय पर आयोजित पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में 6 से 18 वर्ष तक के बच्चो ने भागीदारी। इस मौके पर चाइल्ड लाइन सदस्य नीलकमल सिंह भदौरिया ने कहा कि यह बात भी सही है कि बच्चों के साथ कुछ गलत हो रहा है पर वह अपनी बात खुलकर सामने रखने में संकोच कर शांत रहकर अपना शोषण होने देते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लैंगिक हमला, घरेलू हिंसा, बाल मजदूरी, बाल विवाह आदि का शिकार होने पर बच्चेे बोलते नहीं हैं। इसलिए हमें बच्चो के साथ खुद को बच्चे की तरह बनना होगा, तभी बच्चे अपनी बात बयां कर सकेंगे।स्व सहायता अध्यक्ष संगीता द्वारा बच्चों को पुरस्कृत किया गया।

अतिति ने पहला ओर जेसिका ने दूसरा स्थान पाया: पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान अतिित शर्मा ने पाया। जबकि दूसरा और तीसरा स्थान क्रमश: जेसिका भदौरिया व संजू कांकर ने प्राप्त किया। बच्चों को पुरस्कृत कर उनका उत्साह वर्धन किया गया। इसके साथ ही सभी बच्चों को कॉपी, पेंसिल, कलर, सीट, टॉफी बिस्कुट आदि सामग्री प्रदान की गई। सरोज राजावत आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सरोज राजावत, अंजलि भदौरिया, चाइल्ड लाइन सदस्य अन्नू तोमर, उपेंद्र व्यास, अनमोल चतुर्वेदी, अजब सिंह, आकाश शर्मा, आशुतोष शर्मा, काउंसलर शिवा भदौरिया आदि का सहयोग रहा।

