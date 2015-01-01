पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड के लिए सीएमओ ने मांगी जगह, कलेक्टर को लिखा पत्र

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद मेहगांव सीएमओ सियाशरण यादव ने शुक्रवार को नगर के बाहर ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड बनाने के लिए कलेक्टर वीरेंद्र रावत को पत्र लिखकर जगह दिलाने की मांग की।

सीएमओ यादव ने बताया कि मेहगांव नगर में प्रतिदिन 30 टन से अधिक कचरा निकलता है। लेकिन ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड नहीं होने से कचरा नगर के बाहर सड़कों के किनारे डंप किया जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर स्थानीय लोगों ने कई बार विरोध करते हुए सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर शिकायत दर्ज कराई हैं। इस समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए मैंने ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड निर्माण के लिए कलेक्टर को पत्र लिखकर शासकीय भूमि आवंटन करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने आगे जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा नगर से बाहर शासकीय जमीन को चिह्नित किया गया है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट 29 मई 2017 को हल्का पटवारी द्वारा अनुविभागीय अधिकारी को भेजी गई थी।

ओडीएफ प्लस लाने के लिए जरूरी है ग्राउंड
सीएमओ ने बताया कि नगर परिषद मेहगांव को ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस लाने के लिए एवं स्वच्छता में नगर परिषद मेहगांव को नंबर वन पर लाने के लिए ट्रंचिंग ग्राउंड जरूरी है। इसलिए कलेक्टर से जगह दिलाने की मांग है। जगह मिलते ही कचरे को उक्त जगह पर डाला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें