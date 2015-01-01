पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला कांग्रेस की 24 को होगी बैठक:एक सीट पर जीत और दूसरी पर हार की समीक्षा करेगी कांग्रेस

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
हाल में संपन्न हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस को एक सीट पर सफलता और दूसरी पर मिली असफलता की समीक्षा के लिए 24 नवंबर को पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की बैठक बुलाई गई है। यह बैठक मंगलवार को सुबह 11.30 बजे आयोजित की जा रही है। इसमें आमजन की रोजमर्रा की उपयोग की वस्तुओं के बेहताशा बढ़ रहे दामों को लेकर भी चर्चा कर रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।

पार्टी जिला प्रवक्ता अनिल भारद्वाज ने बताया कि उप चुनाव में गोहद में पार्टी प्रत्याशी मेवाराम जाटव विजयी हुए हैं जबकि मेहगांव में पार्टी प्रत्याशी हेमंत कटारे को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। बैठक में यही समीक्षा की जाएगी कि मेहगांव में पार्टी प्रत्याशी की हार के क्या कारण रहे। जबकि इसके बगल के ही गोहद में जीत हासिल हुई। किन- किन लोगों ने भितरघात किया इसको लेकर विचार किया जाएगा और पार्टी नेतृत्व को अवगत कराया जाएगा।

बैठक में सिर्फ जिला कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी, मेहगाव, गोहद के मंडल अध्यक्ष, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जयश्रीराम बघेल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में समीक्षा के साथ ही जिले में बाजरा खरीदी में जिला प्रशासन के संरक्षण में चल रही धांधली, आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम में बदलाव के कारण आलू, प्याज, टमाटर सहित रोजमर्रा की जरूरत वाली वस्तुओं की बेहताशा महंगाई के चलते आंदोलन की रणनीति तैयार की जायेगी।

