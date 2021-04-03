पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:सहकारिता मंत्री ने 2.75 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का किया लोकार्पण; कहा- प्राइवेट स्कूलों से अच्छे स्कूल खोलेगी सरकार

भिंड21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिंडवा में विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन करते मंत्री भदौरिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिंडवा में विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन करते मंत्री भदौरिया।

सहकारिता मंत्री डॉ. अरविंद सिंह भदौरिया ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार निजी स्कूलों से भी अच्छे सरकारी स्कूल खोलने जा रही है। विकासखंड में 15 किलोमीटर के दायरे में एक स्कूल होगा। इस पर विचार चल रहा है, जिसमें लगभग 10 हजार बच्चे एक ही जगह पर अच्छी शिक्षा ग्रहण कर सके। इसी प्रकार का अटेर के सरायघार स्कूल खुलेगा। यह बात उन्होंने भदाकुर एवं नहारा में लोकार्पण एवं शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम में कही।

मंत्री ने नहारा में 4.19 लाख एवं 2.11 लाख की दो सीसी रोड, 7.80 लाख के मान से दो आंगनबाड़ी भवन, 4.16 लाख से बने तालाब का लोकार्पण किया। उन्होंने 11.27 लाख से बनाई जाने वाली मिडिल स्कूल की बाउंड्रीवाल एवं 10.90 लाख से तालाब गहरीकरण का भूमिपूजन किया। भवनपुरा में 7.80 लाख के मान से तीन आंगनबाड़ी भवनों, 3.43 लाख का सामुदायिक शौचालय एवं 41.64 लाख रुपए से विद्यालय भवन का लोकार्पण किया।

55 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाई जाने वाली गौशाला का शिलान्यास किया। ग्राम विण्डवा में 39.59 लाख की गौशाला/चाराघार तथा 7.80 लाख रुपए के मान से बनाईं दो आंगनबाड़ी का लोकार्पण भी किया।

