लापरवाही:कोरोना का टीका लगाया, बिना निगरानी जाने दिया

भिंड
  • नोटिस की धमकी देकर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया गया था

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने को लेकर कर्मचारियों डर निकल नहीं रहा है। शुक्रवार को मैसेज के बाद अफसरों ने नोटिस की धमकी देकर कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए भेजा। वहीं टीकाकरण केंद्र पर कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ी तो उन्हें सीधे वैक्सीन लगाकर बिना 30 मिनट की निगरानी के छोड़ दिया गया। स्थिति यह रही कि शुक्रवार को 1667 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाना थी, जिसमें 1616 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। जो कि पिछले दिनों की तुलना में सबसे अधिक 96 प्रतिशत रहा।

जिले में दूसरे चरण स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ महिला एवं बाल विकास, आयुष विभाग के साथ निजी क्षेत्र के स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। पहले चरण के शुरुआती दौर में मैसेज मिलने के बाद भी जब कर्मचारी वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे तो दूसरे चरण अब उन्हें फोन करके बुलाया जाने लगा।

वहीं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को तो अफसरों ने धमकी दे दी, कि यदि वे वैक्सीन लगवाकर नहीं आएंगी तो उन्हें नोटिस दे दिया जाएगा। इस डर के चलते जिला अस्पताल में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं की काफी भीड़ दिखाई दी। भीड़ अधिक होने पर टीका लगाने वाली टीम ने भी मापदंड को ताक पर रखकर सीधे सीधे इंजेक्शन लगाना प्रारंभ कर दिया। वहीं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताएं भी टीका लगवाकर सीधे अपने घर के लिए रवाना हो गई। उनकी 30 मिनिट तक निगरानी भी नहीं की गई।

सीएमएचओ डॉ मिश्रा ने लगवाया टीका
शुक्रवार को सीएमएचओ डॉ अजीत मिश्रा ने भी कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई। कोरोना काल में डॉ मिश्रा ने कोरोना मरीजों के बीच जाकर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स और पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ का मनोबल बढ़ाया था। वहीं शहर के मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ राधेश्याम शर्मा, डॉ शैलेंद्र परिहार, पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ राकेश शर्मा ने भी वैक्सीन लगवाई।

