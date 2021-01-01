पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेहगांव में बन रहा संग्रहालय:डकैत ने काटे थे हाथ और नाक, 8 साल से बंद दस्यु पीड़ित की पेंशन

भिंड3 घंटे पहले
दस्यु पीड़ित लाखन सिंह से चर्चा करते एसपी सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
दस्यु पीड़ित लाखन सिंह से चर्चा करते एसपी सिंह।
  • दस्यु पीड़ित ने एसपी को बताई अपनी व्यथा
  • चंबल के बागी दस्यु के खात्मे और उनसे पीड़ित लोगों का दर्द को बयां करेगा संग्रहालय

चंबल के बागी दस्यु का नाम सुनते ही हर किसी के रोंगटे खड़े हो जाते हैं। लेकिन यह दस्यु कितने दुर्दांत रहे होंगे इसका अंदाजा 63 वर्षीय लाखन सिंह पुत्र नवल सिंह निवासी तकपुरा को देख कर लगाया जा सकता है। लाखन सिंह जब 21 साल के थे तब दस्यु छोटे सिंह ने उनका अपहरण कर लिया और दोनों हाथ और नाक काट दिए थे। हालांकि बाद में पुलिस ने एक एनकाउंटर में छोटे सिंह को मार गिराया था। लेकिन न जाने कितने लोग इस जिले में हैं, जो चंबल के दस्यु का दंश आज तक झेल रहे हैं। ऐसे पीड़ितों की कहानियां अब भिंड पुलिस मेहगांव में बन रहे संग्रहालय के लिए एकत्रित कर रही है।

दरअसल, भिंड एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने अपराध की दुनिया में कदम रखने वालों को एक संदेश देने के लिए एक पहल शुरू की है, जिसके तहत वे मेहगांव में ब्रिटिश कालीन थाना की पुरानी बिल्डिंग में एक संग्रहालय बनवा रहे हैं। इस संग्रहालय में चंबल के बागी दस्यु और उन्हें मारने वाले जाबांज पुलिस जवानों के साथ उनसे पीड़ित लोगों की कहानियां मिलेंगी। इसी दिशा में एसपी की मुलाकात तकपुरा निवासी लाखन सिंह हुई। जो दस्यु छोटे सिंह की वजह से जीवन भर के लिए अपाहिज हो गए।

चंबल के बागी दस्यु के खात्मे और उनसे पीड़ित लोगों का दर्द को बयां करेगा मेहगांव में बन रहा संग्रहालय

10 घंटे बेरहमी से की पिटाई, फिर काट दिए दोनों हाथ
लाखन सिंह बताते हैं कि उनके बहनोई अंबे सिंह चौहान निवासी गौरई से दस्यु छोटे सिंह की दुश्मनी चल रही थी। हालांकि उनकी छोटे सिंह से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं थी। सन 1979 की बात है कि वे दोपहर करीब 12 बजे मल्लपुरा गांव से अपने गांव तकपुरा के लिए लौट रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में दस्यु छोटे सिंह ने अपने 6-7 साथियों के साथ उन्हें घेर लिया, जिसके बाद उन्हें बंधक बनाकर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। करीब 10 घंटे तक उनकी बेरहमी से पिटाई की, इसके बाद तलवार से उनके दोनों हाथ और नाक काट कर छोड़ दिया गया। उस समय उनकी उम्र 21 वर्ष थी।

भाई के साथ कर रहे गुजर बसर, 1984 में स्वीकृत हुई थी पेंशन
दस्यु पीडित लाखन सिंह दोनों हाथ अपाहिज होने की वजह से वे अपने भाई भतीजों के साथ रहते हैं। उनके पास डेढ़ बीघा जमीन है। यही उनकी रोजी रोटी का साधन है। हालांकि वर्ष 1984 से गृह विभाग द्वारा उन्हें दस्यु पीडित पेंशन स्वीकृत की गई। लेकिन पिछले 8 सालों से वह भी बंद है। एसपी मनोज कुमार सिंह ने जब उनसे मुलाकात की तब उन्होंने अपनी यह पीड़ा जाहिर की। एसपी उनकी पेंशन क्यों बंद है, यह जानकारी करवा रहे हैं। जानकरी लेकर दस्यु पीड़ित की पेंशन शुरू करवाएंगे, ताकि पीड़ित को गुजर बसर करने में परेशानी नहीं आए।

एकत्रित कर रहे दस्यु पीड़ितों की कहानियां
अपराध की दुनिया में कदम रखने वालों को संदेश देने के लिए मेहगांव में एक संग्रहालय बनवाया जा रहा है, जिसमें बागी दस्युओं के आतंक और उनके खात्मे की कहानियां एकत्रित की जा रही है। इसी तारतम्य में दस्यु पीडित लाखन सिंह से मुलाकात हुई थी। उसकी पेंशन की समस्या का निराकरण कराया जाएगा।
- मनोज कुमार सिंह, एसपी भिंड

