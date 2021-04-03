पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जैन समाज ने विधायक से की मांग:बरासों अतिशय क्षेत्र को पर्यटक स्थल घोषित करें

भिंड21 मिनट पहले
सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान में भगवान की भक्ति करते हुए श्रद्धालु। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान में भगवान की भक्ति करते हुए श्रद्धालु।
  • सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान में विधायक संजीव सिंह ने मुनिश्री से लिया आशीर्वााद

मेडिटेशन गुरु विहसंत सागर के मार्गदर्शन में शहर के आदिनाथ दिगंबर जैन मंदिर में चल रहे सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान में स्थानीय विधायक संजीव सिंह कुशवाह पहुंचने पर जैन समाज के लोगों ने अतिशय क्षेत्र बरासों को पर्यटक स्थल घोषित कराने की मांग की, तब मुनिश्री ने कहा कि पर्यटक स्थल के पहले अहिंसा शब्द को जरूर जोड़ लेना जिससे भगवान महावीर स्वामी की श्मोशरण स्थली पर शराब, मांस और अंडे का कारोबार प्रतिबंधित रहे।

इन दिनों पेच नंबर- दो स्थित मंदिर में सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान का आयोजन चल रहा है। गुरुवार को यहां विधायक के पहुंचने पर जैन समाज के लोगों ने कीर्ति स्तंभ की भूमि को लेकर चार दशक से अधिक समय से उलझे मामले को सुलटाने के लिए धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। इसी के साथ अतिशय क्षेत्र बरासों को पर्यटक स्थल घोषित कराने के लिए पत्राचार करने और शासन स्तर पर प्रयास करने की बात कही।

इस पर विधायक ने कहा कि मुनि के आशीर्वाद से आप लोगों ने इस योग्य बना दिया है तो इस काम को कराने का प्रयास करूंगा। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नाथू सिंह गुर्जर भी मुनिश्री से आशीर्वाद लिया। इस मौके पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रविसेन जैन, एडवोकेट राजीव जैन, मनोज आदि मौजूद रहे।

