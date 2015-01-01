पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी:बुधवार को जागेंगे देव, पांच माह बाद गूंजेगी शहनाई

भिंड4 घंटे पहले
  • तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह से शुरू होंगे विवाह, 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे 9 शुभ मुहूर्त

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है, इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव बुधवार को जागेंगे। इसके बाद शहनाइयां गूंजेंगी पर बहुत कम दिन। बुधवार को तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में 3 और दिसंबर में 6 है। इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है।

देवउठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों और घरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इस दिन तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसी के साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याे पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना हाेगी। पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर काे अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्याे पर रोक लग जाएगी। क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) प्रारंभ हो जाएगा।

जबकि 12 से 15 दिसंबर के बीच मुहूर्त नहीं है, ऐसे में 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक 16 दिन में 9 दिन ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद यह रोक 24 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व खरमास (मलमास) होने के कारण होगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं.अखिलेश शास्त्री ने बताया कि शादी, सगाई और अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महिना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है।

24 अप्रैल पहला मुहूर्त
16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा । 16 फरवरी से 18अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 24 अप्रैल 2021 तो साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा । हालांकि बीच में 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त रहता है।

नवंबर में 3 मुहूर्त
25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। यह दिन सर्वसिद्ध मुहूर्त है। इस दिन मांगलिक कार्य के लिए मुहूर्त देखने की आवश्यकता नहीं होती है। बिना मुहूर्त के भी इस दिन विवाह किया जा सकता हैै। इसके बाद 27 व 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। दिसंबर माह में 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेंगे। मान्यता है कि यदि मुहूर्त नहीं है तो पाती के लग्न लिखाकर भी विवाह कार्य होते हैै।

